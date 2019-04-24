10 of the most picturesque royal gardens enjoyed by the Queen, Prince William & Kate and more

Palace of Holyroodhouse
The Queen's official residence in Edinburgh has four hectares of beautiful gardens, and was the location for Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding reception in 2011. Set against the backdrop of Arthur's Seat, the gardens have uninterrupted views towards the Queen's Park, also known as Holyrood Park.
Highlights are said to include the Jubilee Border, originally planted with silver plants in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, a rare Wentworth Elm tree and Queen Mary's sundial, which was made for Charles I's Scottish coronation in 1633. The Queen hosts her annual garden party at the palace each summer, while visitors can also book tickets to tour the gardens via Royal Collection Trust.
