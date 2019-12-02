29 gorgeous celebrity dining rooms you'll want to recreate

Even if we can't host dinner parties for our family and friends at the moment, that doesn't mean our dining tables have to be completely neglected! While it's all too tempting to eat yet another dinner on the sofa in front of the TV, let these gorgeous celebrity dining rooms inspire you to make the most of your family mealtimes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lucy Mecklenburgh
New mum Lucy Mecklenburgh proved that you don't need to spend a fortune to give a dining room a luxurious makeover, as many of her purchases were from high street stores including John Lewis, Laura Ashley and Anthropologie. The room has a walnut dining table with bottle green velvet chairs, and metallic accents courtesy of the mirror and wall light.