29 gorgeous celebrity dining rooms you'll want to recreate

We want an invite to dinner at these celebrity homes!

Lucy-Mecklenburgh-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
Even if we can't host dinner parties for our family and friends at the moment, that doesn't mean our dining tables have to be completely neglected! While it's all too tempting to eat yet another dinner on the sofa in front of the TV, let these gorgeous celebrity dining rooms inspire you to make the most of your family mealtimes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucy Mecklenburgh

New mum Lucy Mecklenburgh proved that you don't need to spend a fortune to give a dining room a luxurious makeover, as many of her purchases were from high street stores including John Lewis, Laura Ashley and Anthropologie. The room has a walnut dining table with bottle green velvet chairs, and metallic accents courtesy of the mirror and wall light.

Norwegian-royals-dining-room-Skaugum
Photo: © Instagram
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit

We love the informal vibe of the dining room at Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's royal residence, Skaugum. The wooden dining table is lined by two grey sofas, with a rattan pendant light hanging overhead and paintings hanging on the wall.

Charley-Webb-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
Charley Webb

Emmerdale's Charley Webb shared a peek inside her dining room shortly before her son's birthday in December. The room is open plan with the kitchen, and has a long dining table with pink velvet chairs on one side and a bench on another, and a portrait of David Bowie on one wall.

1-Kate-Ferdinand-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
Kate and Rio Ferdinand

Kate and Rio Ferdinand transformed their dining room to host a Christmas dinner party for their friends at the end of November, with a fabulously OTT floral centrepiece, and vases of blooms on display around their long dining table, which can seat up to eight guests. Creating a striking talking point in the couple's dining room is the wall lined with glass cabinets to display their impressive wine collection.

2-Lorraine-Kelly-dining-room
Lorraine Kelly

For her 60th birthday celebrations at the end of November, Lorraine Kelly hosted a dinner party for her family and friends in the conservatory at her beautiful home. Lorraine dressed her dining table with striking picks from Wayfair, with a drinks trolley on hand to serve some celebratory tipples.

Photo: Wayfair

3-Amanda-Holden-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden renovated her dining room in March, including an extravagant £5,000 light fitting that she'd coveted for a year. The Timothy Oulton pendant light hangs above her circular marble dining table, which is surrounded by velvet Sweet Pea and Willow dining chairs.

4-Reese-Witherspoon-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

We've got a lot of love for Reese Witherspoon's colourful Thanksgiving table setup, with vases of fresh flowers lining the centre of the dining table, with colour co-ordinated place mats, crockery and glasses helping to set the scene.

5-Sarah-Rafferty-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram
Sarah Rafferty

The Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty gave fans a glimpse inside her new home over Thanksgiving, revealing she had laid the table with sentimental pieces including tablecloths, plates and glasses that have been passed down through four generations of her family. The six-seater dining table has a striking gold light fitting hanging overhead, while candles line the table and dresser in front of the window.

6-Mrs-Hinch-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
Mrs Hinch

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch achieved her dream of having her own dining room after having an extension built at her home in Essex. Sophie shared all the details of her dining room furniture, including her Barker and Stonehouse table, Very curtains, and ornate Furniture Village mirror.

Andrea Mclean dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Andrea McLean:

The dining room area is the perfect space for hosting guests or for family celebrations. A long wooden table has seating for six, and is topped with a vase of fresh flowers. The space feels bright thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead out onto the porch.

Gordon Ramsay dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Gordon Ramsay:

A long wooden dining table provides enough space for all the family and friends at mealtimes. They can even catch up on Gordon's latest TV shows on the wall-mounted television, which hangs between striking lamps and family photos.

Ruth Langsford Eamonn Holmes dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes:

The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with a large oval-shaped dining table and stylish cream chairs. The room has a muted neutral colour scheme, with two windows providing plenty of natural light and luxurious silver-toned velvet curtains.

Kate Silverton dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Kate Silverton:

Talk about dining room goals! Strictly contestant Kate Silverton proudly showcased her room in an Instagram post over the summer, unveiling her "tidy table" and gorgeous décor. The room has a wooden dining table with seating for six, and statement pendant lighting hanging overhead. Although the room has a muted colour palette, framed black-and-white photos, wall art and stylish accessories ensure it is anything but boring.

Isla Fisher dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Isla Fisher:

Isla Fisher's dining room has a large table at the centre, covered with a white table cloth and wooden chairs around the sides. Striking pieces of art displaying a busy beach hang on the walls behind the table, above a wooden storage unit.

Fearne Cotton dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Fearne Cotton:

Fearne Cotton lives in a period property in London, and she has added extra character with quirky wall art and colourful furniture. Fearne previously told House Beautiful magazine that she had opted for "calm, light decoration" when decorating the home, but there is one area where they have added some more colourful touches - the kitchen and dining room. "It's a wonderful mismatch of colour, which always makes me smile," she said.

Holly willoughby dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Holly Willoughby:

Holly has opted for a neutral colour scheme in the dining room of her family home, with a white gloss table and co-ordinating white wicker-backed chairs. A vase filled with flowers adds a pop of colour, while a butterfly print tray topped with various candles adds the perfect finishing touches.

Ben Affleck kitchen dining room
Ben Affleck:

Meal time at Ben's bachelor pad will be special with a spacious gourmet chef's kitchen and breakfast area. This light and airy room is fitted with wooden cabinets and state-of-the-art appliances, with a small dining table that offers views over the spacious garden and private swimming pool.

Photo: TheMLS.com

Tom Giovanna Fletcher dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Tom and Giovanna Fletcher:

Tom and Giovanna have placed a long dining table in their open plan living room and kitchen area, complete with colourful wooden chairs. The dining room doubles up as a place for their young sons to play, and has amazing views into the garden from the floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

Peter Andre dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Peter Andre:

Although the dining room at Peter Andre's home has a dark colour scheme, it is filled with natural light thanks to the glass doors which lead directly out onto the garden. The room is the perfect space for entertaining, with dark blue walls and a black gloss table, along with seating for ten people. "Table nearly set. I'm cooking for friends and have all four kids. See, us guys CAN multi task," Peter captioned a photo of the room.

Victoria Beckham dining room
Photo: © Instagram
David and Victoria Beckham

The Beckhams' dining room has the same hardwood flooring that runs throughout the rest of the ground floor, with a long wooden dining table and benches to seat the entire family at meal times (or for an evening nap in Harper's case). Victoria has styled the table with numerous vases of fresh flowers for the perfect finishing touches.

Catherine Zeta-Jones dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Catherine Zeta-Jones:

With a passion for interior design and her own homeware collection, it's no wonder Catherine Zeta-Jones has created a lavish dining room at her home. The actress has a long wooden dining table with seating for 12 guests at the centre of the room, with ornate chandelier lights and fresh blooms adding the perfect finishing touches.

Kaley Cuoco dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Kaley Cuoco:

Kaley enlisted designer Jeff Andrews and his team to redesign her dining room in late 2017, and told fans "they delivered". It's easy to see why Kaley is so enamoured by the room, it has an elegant and classic design, with a glass dining table taking pride of place at the centre of the room, with seating for ten guests. The seats have stylish gold frames and are padded with fluffy cream faux fur seats, which will ensure her guests are truly comfortable.

Millie Mackintosh kitchen dining room
Photo: © Instagram
Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor:

While Millie and Hugo don't have a separate dining room at their London home, they've still created space for a dining table with enough room for eight guests next to the window, so they can host dinner parties for their friends.

Emily Blunt John Krasinski dining room
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski:

On the ground floor of the celebrity couple's Brooklyn home is a formal panelled dining room, complete with a long dining table to seat eight people, a gas fireplace and built-in glass cabinets. Numerous pieces of artwork are on display, while a distinctive colourful chandelier is the focal piece of the room.

Photo courtesy of Trulia

Kris Jenner dining room
Kris Jenner:

Kris will be able to host dinner parties for friends in the dining room of her Hidden Hills home, which has a refrigerated wine display and elegant marble topped table with seating for up to eight guests. The room is painted in a soft cream hue, with gold and bronze vases, lamps and lighting adding the perfect decorative touches.

Photo courtesy of Trulia.

Jennifer Lopez New York penthouse dining room
Jennifer Lopez:

There is a large dining table with seating for ten people adjacent to the kitchen in J.Lo's New York penthouse, where Jennifer would be able to cook family meals for her twins Max and Emme, and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The room is decorated in clean white and grey tones, with a unique light fixture suspended over the dining table.

Photo courtesy of Trulia

Matthew Perry penthouse dining room
Matthew Perry:

Matthew has no excuse for not hosting dinner parties in his Los Angeles penthouse; his home has a separate dining room with seating for ten people, while he can seat another group of nine in his spacious kitchen.

Photo courtesy of Trulia

James Corden Brentwood house dining room
James Corden:

We'd love to be a fly on the wall at one of James' dinner parties! The 39-year-old will be able to host his famous talk show guests, including Miley Cyrus, Will Smith and Adele for dinner in this formal dining room, which is furnished with a dining table and seating for ten people.

Photo courtesy of Trulia

Adam Levine house dining room
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo:

Adam and Behati will be able to entertain a number of guests at dinner parties; their new home has a huge dining room with two dining tables that could seat up to 15. The room is decorated in neutral tones with large windows and glass doors that lead out onto the expansive gardens.

Photo: Trulia

