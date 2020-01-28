﻿
22 Photos | Homes

Inside the This Morning stars' houses: from Holly Willoughby to Ruth & Eamonn

See where the faces of the ITV show live...

Chloe Best
This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are a daily fixture in homes around the UK, along with fellow presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, and Rochelle and Marvin Humes. Since the coronavirus pandemic, the programme has continued to air as an "essential service" providing us with everything we need to know, but apart from working, the stars have been spending all of their time at home - and they've also been sharing plenty more photos of their properties. 

While Holly lives in London with her husband Dan and their three children, Phillip and his wife Stephanie live out in Oxford, and Ruth and Eamonn own a stunning £3.25million mansion in Surrey. And we can't forget Rochelle and Marvin; their family home in Essex is beautifully-decorated, and often features on their social media accounts. Scroll through the gallery to see photos of the most beautiful This Morning cast's homes…

Holly Willoughby

Holly shares a beautiful property with her husband Dan Baldwin, and their children Harry, Belle and Chester. The kitchen appears to be spacious, with plenty of room for Holly to prepare food – in this case, Christmas dinner for her family! The cupboards are a matte white, with glass display cupboards to showcase mugs and crockery.

Holly recently shared a look at her staircase featuring white wooden stairs and a grey and white striped carpet runner, kept in place with polished silver metal rods. 

Holly's bedroom looks super cosy, so much so that even her pet cat loves to relax there. The décor is muted with white bedding and a grey knitted throw, with a grey armchair and ornate marble fireplace visible in the background.

The mum-of-three shared her secret for tackling eye bags while offering a glimpse in her bathroom at the process. Holly showed she has a luxurious roll-top bath and retro high-cistern toilet, with a wooden vanity unit around the sink.

Phillip Schofield

Holly's co-host Phillip lives with wife Stephanie in Oxfordshire. This photo gives a glimpse inside the couple's living room, which has cream carpets, a complementing sofa and a wooden cabinet and round dining table. Phillip has added decorative touches with a large mirror, and plenty of lamps and candles.

Phillip's kitchen has black glossy worktops, with cream painted brick walls and an AGA oven. The This Morning host can be seen relaxing in the kitchen with a glass of red wine, while other photos show him with a Scrabble mug, featuring his initial, P.

The This Morning presenter doesn't shy away from bold prints – either in his wardrobe or in his home. Phillip has added statement patterned curtains to this room, which is furnished with a wooden desk topped with family photos and a traditional clock.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Ruth and Eamonn live in a £3.25million mansion in Surrey complete with six bedrooms and this secret man cave for Eamonn. The space is filled with Manchester United memorabilia, which has a red floor, signed photos, and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Ruth and Eamonn have previously revealed they have two living rooms in their home, so they can each watch their favourite shows on an evening. They appear to have smart lighting in this room, with Eamonn giving the room a dramatic red hue and lighting their open fireplace to set the mood to watch a crime show one night.

Ruth often chooses to work out at home in her living room. This lounge has neutral patterned wallpaper, wooden flooring and a large cream corner sofa topped with an array of cushions. Patio doors appear to lead out to the garden, and there is even a bed for Ruth and Eamonn's beloved pet dog Maggie.

The dining room is ideal for entertaining, with a large oval-shaped dining table and stylish cream chairs. The room has a muted neutral colour scheme, with two windows providing plenty of natural light and luxurious silver-toned velvet curtains.

Rochelle Humes

A regular presenter on the show, Rochelle Humes shares a beautiful Essex home with her husband Marvin and their two daughters. The Humes family pulled out all the stops to celebrate Christmas in 2019 by enlisting Early Hours London to create a fabulously festive installation outside their front door, complete with life-size Nutcracker models and colourful baubles.

Rochelle has her own dressing room in the house, featuring dark wooden flooring and a large mirror framed with lightbulbs.

The lucky couple even appear to have their own home gym, complete with an array of weights and cardio equipment, and a full-size mirror to check their technique (or admire Rochelle's stylish fitness gear).

Rochelle often shares snippets of family life on social media, and previously made fans green with envy when she posted this look inside her gorgeous kitchen, which is fitted with wooden cabinets and marble worktops, and has copper lights hanging from the ceilings.

The living room has dark wooden flooring, with a soft rug to complement the sofa and floor-length curtains. The room has a neutral colour scheme, with a mix of textures and metallic details to add a luxurious feel.

Dr Ranj

Doctor Ranj gave fans bedroom envy when he shared this photo from his bedroom on Instagram, after investing in a new bed. The room could easily be mistaken for a luxury hotel, with a mirrored dressing table and bedside tables, cosy bedspreads, and a selection of scatter cushions and pillows.

The bedroom has a classy colour scheme of white, grey and silver with deep purple accents and plenty of texture.

This Morning and Strictly star Dr Ranj occasionally shares glimpses inside his home on social media, including showing this huge black-and-white framed print he has from Loose Women's Body Stories campaign. It rests on the floor next to a glass side table topped with a lamp and reed diffuser, and an armchair with fluffy cushions.

The lounge also has a statement patterned wallpaper, with a piece of artwork hanging on the wall and a metal tripod lamp in the corner.

Alison Hammond

Alison gave fans a look inside her house with this photo of her Christmas tree, which stood in front of a set of double doors with window blinds and was adorned with copper and metallic decorations.

