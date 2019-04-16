Inside Your Home Made Perfect star Angela Scanlon's stylish London home

Angela Scanlon's BBC2 show, Your Home Made Perfect, is back for series two, helping families to transform their homes with the help of virtual reality to envision the finished result. The TV presenter clearly has an eye for interiors, and often shares glimpses inside her own home on social media, which she shares with her husband Roy Horgan and their daughter Ruby.
The property is beautifully styled with colourful touches, stylish accessories, and the most gorgeous bathroom. Here, Angela can be seen in her living room, which has wooden flooring and a cream colour scheme, with bold wall art adding a pop of colour. Keep reading to see more of Angela's home…