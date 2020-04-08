Prince William and Kate, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their permanent move to Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in summer 2017, just in time for their son Prince George to start school and Princess Charlotte to enrol in nursery. The London residence boasts views of Hyde Park and was once home to Princess Margaret and her husband Lord Snowdon.
Prince William and Kate's family home is said to have five reception rooms and three bedroom suites complete with dressing rooms and bathrooms, as well as a night and day nursery for their son Prince Louis. There are also staff quarters, with nine bedrooms, four bathrooms, two kitchens and two sitting rooms. In addition, there is a large walled garden where the children can play.
MORE: How Prince William and Kate are protecting the privacy of George, Charlotte and Louis at home