Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's country home Highgrove House

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William once lived at the property

Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's country home Highgrove House
Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's country home Highgrove House

Bridie Wilkins
The Prince of Wales is currently staying at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall following his recent coronavirus diagnosis. When they are in London, the couple have Clarence House as their base, but they also have Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. Prince Charles bought the property in 1980, and lived there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is renowned for its beautiful gardens, which are also open to the public, but the inside is just as impressive. Take a look…

In 1980, just before Prince Charles moved into the property, a photo of one of the living rooms was released. It revealed a floral sofa with matching curtains, and several separate armchairs. There was also a wooden chest of drawers and coordinating side tables, as well as multiple floral desk lamps with white shades.

At the same time, a photo of the dining room revealed a large table with space for six guests, and more floral curtains. There were also two mounted candelabras and two framed photos on the walls.

Two years later in 1982 once Prince Charles had moved in, a coloured photo revealed more detail of one of the living rooms. Charles sat on a cream sofa with green and blue patterned cushions, and there was a dark chestnut wood side table with framed photos and ornaments on it. There was also a desk lamp with a white shade, and a house plant in a white pot. The room has cream walls and large sash windows.

A series of family photos were released in 1986. This one showed Princess Diana playing with Harry and William in the garden on a children's climbing frame and slide.

Princess Diana and Harry were photographed in the gardens with a Shetland pony. The area was framed with wooden fencing.

The family also had their own swimming pool.

In another area of the garden, there was a white wooden pagoda with a matching bench.

The family posed in the wild flower meadow surrounding the house.

An exterior shot of the property revealed that it was covered in climbing plants, while the front door was cream with a glass panel at the top.

In 2005, Prince Charles and Camilla welcomed Ty Hafan Children's Hospice into their home. This photo was taken in the Orchard Room in Highgrove House, featuring red and cream patterned carpet, concrete walls and plinths, and an alcove-shaped ceiling. There was also a large chandelier hanging above the Christmas tree.

The couple hosted another reception for children with life-limiting illnesses in 2007, and this photo revealed that the couple have framed photos of several royal residences on the walls. 

The 18th century residence is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm which Prince Charles installed when he first renovated the house.

