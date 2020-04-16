Inside Emmerdale couple Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden's chic family home

When they're not busy working together on Emmerdale, Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden are focused on family life in Yorkshire with their three sons, Buster, Bowie and Ace. The couple, who welcomed their third child together in July 2019, often share glimpses into their personal lives away from the ITV soap on Instagram, and often giving us home envy in the process.
While Charley is currently on maternity leave, Matthew has also been spending more time at home with the family due to the coronavirus lockdown, and his recent post showed how they had been keeping the children entertained. As well as letting his sons paint his face, they can also let off steam on their huge trampoline, which stands on the lawn. Keep reading to see more of Charley and Matthew's home…