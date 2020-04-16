﻿
Where are the Kardashians self-isolating? Find out who Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and the family are spending lockdown with

We bet their experience of lockdown is very different to ours…

The Kardashians. How do I love thee, let me count the ways (hint: there are so many!). While the same may not be felt by all, there is no denying that this famous family keeps us all talking – and often drooling over their exquisite homes, clothes, holidays, the list goes on. But while we're all dealing with the effects of the coronavirus lockdown, perhaps some escapism is just what we need, and who better to provide it to us than Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. But where exactly are they self-isolating? And who is keeping them company? Keep reading to find out… 

Where is Kourtney Kardashian self-isolating?

The eldest of the Kardashians, Kourtney, is self-isolating at her luxury Calabasas mansion, which she bought for $7.4million (£5.9million) in 2014 with then-boyfriend Scott Disick. The home, located in a gated community, boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, so has plenty of space for her and her three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign, to run around in. Kourtney and Scott recently installed an amazing play house in the garden for their kids, designed as a tech-free zone where they can play and relax. Kourtney has been keeping herself busy by reminiscing about her travels on Instagram, sharing stunning throwback snaps of her trips to Tokyo, Japan, and Corsica, France. She has also been playing dress-up in her fanciest of clothes and treating fans to random photoshoots by her pool.

Who is Kourtney Kardashian self-isolating with?

Kourtney is self-isolating with her three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, it is not clear whether Scott has returned to the family home for lockdown. 

kim-kardashian
Photo: © Instagram
2/6

Where is Kim Kardashian self-isolating?

Kim Kardashian is self-isolating in her "minimalistic monastery" home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles. The mega-mansion features an open plan kitchen and living room, spacious bathroom (probably more than one) and an incredible wardrobe that looks more like a shop. Just like Kourtney, Kim has been sharing throwback snaps of the "good ol' days" but also using her spare time to plug her Skims range and latest perfume launch, which is a collaboration with mum Kris Jenner. She's also been filming makeup tutorials and sharing some gorgeous pics of her kids.

Who is Kim Kardashian self-isolating with?

Kim has her hands full during lockdown with four children to look after: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Not to mention husband Kanye West, who has been keeping a rather low profile of late. Kim also enjoyed lunch with mum Kris at her home, with the two remaining six feet apart as they took a walk around the yard and ate some yummy food. The business mogul has also been experimenting with new hairstyles on her daughters and admitted she has taken over the household chores, keeping busy by cooking and doing laundry. 

khloe-kardashian
Photo: © Instagram
3/6

Where is Khloe Kardashian self-isolating?

Youngest Kardashian daughter Khloe is on lockdown at her sprawling Calabasas home. She recently celebrated her daughter True's second birthday, and despite the lockdown, she still went all out with giant pink balloons and no doubt a spectacular cake. Khloe has been keeping busy by entertaining her only child, sharing selfies and working out in her impressive home gym – oh, and probably cleaning with all those bottles of Fabreze she loves so much

Who is Khloe Kardashian self-isolating with?

Khloe is isolating with her daughter True, but has also reportedly invited her ex-boyfriend – and True's dad – Tristan Thompson to come and stay with them as often as he likes. While she's bending the rules of social distancing and the 'ban' on visitors to family homes, it means Tristan is able to spend as much time with his daughter before he heads home to Cleveland once the NBA season starts up again.

kris-jenner
Photo: © Getty Images
4/6

Where is Kris Jenner self-isolating?

Matriarch Kris Jenner is self-isolating at her iconic Hidden Hills home, which is a key filming location for the family’s reality TV show. The 'Momager' has been busy re-watching some of her favourite films, like The Holiday, and also continuing to plug Keeping Up With The Kardashians (which airs on E! on Sunday nights, in case you were wondering). 

Who is Kris Jenner self-isolating with?

Luckily for Kris, she has her boyfriend Corey Gamble and youngest daughter Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi to keep her company. Kylie is currently staying with her mum and Corey and they've all been having fun making TikTok videos.

kendall-jenner
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

Where is Kendall Jenner self-isolating?

Kendall Jenner is self-isolating at her Beverly Hills pad, which she bought from Charlie Sheen in 2017. The model has been enjoying face time chats with Justin and Hailey Bieber, some pampering sessions and a trip down memory lane by sharing lots and lots of photos of her numerous modelling campaigns and old photoshoots. 

Who is Kendall Jenner self-isolating with?

Kendall has her pet pooch for company, a Doberman named Pyro. She recently shared a video of herself getting a slobbery kiss from her dog as she continues to isolate away from her family. Understandably, she is feeling lonely and recently admitted she misses her friends. Sharing a photo of a group of them on Instagram, Kendall wrote: "I miss my friends, the sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again."

kylie-jenner
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

Where is Kylie Jenner self-isolating?

Kylie Jenner has her own Hidden Hills property, an eight-bedroom and nine-bathroom mansion to be precise. However, she's living back in her mum Kris Jenner's home for the lockdown. Like the rest of her sisters, the billionaire has been reminiscing over previous nights out, spending time with her nieces and nephews and sharing throwback snaps of raunchy photoshoots – it's actually mainly photoshoots if we're being honest. She recently complained about being "bored in the house", and we can certainly relate!

Who is Kylie Jenner self-isolating with?

Kylie is isolating with her mum Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble. She also has plenty to keep her busy thanks to her daughter Stormi, two. 

