As well as being great judges of talent, the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel certainly know a thing or two about real estate! Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams all own beautiful properties, and luckily for their fans, we occasionally get a glimpse inside on social media and their TV shows. Take a look through the gallery to see where they live…
Amanda Holden
Amanda Holden owns not one, but two beautiful houses in Surrey and the Cotswolds, and certainly has an eye for interior design. In 2019 she unveiled the results of a dramatic living room makeover, which has navy walls and a jewel-toned emerald velvet sofa, and a huge painting on the wall.