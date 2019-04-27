﻿
14 Photos | Homes

Inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' fabulous houses

See where Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams live

Inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' fabulous houses
Inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' fabulous houses

Amanda Holden has the most incredible garden at her family home: get the look
Chloe Best
Amanda-Holden-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
As well as being great judges of talent, the Britain’s Got Talent judging panel certainly know a thing or two about real estate! Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams all own beautiful properties, and luckily for their fans, we occasionally get a glimpse inside on social media and their TV shows. Take a look through the gallery to see where they live…

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden owns not one, but two beautiful houses in Surrey and the Cotswolds, and certainly has an eye for interior design. In 2019 she unveiled the results of a dramatic living room makeover, which has navy walls and a jewel-toned emerald velvet sofa, and a huge painting on the wall.

4-Amanda-Holden-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Amanda has also renovated her kitchen and dining room, with three stunning pendant lights hanging over her breakfast bar, and a television on the wall adjacent to their circular dining table.

5-Amanda-Holden-house-bar
Photo: © Instagram
Amanda and her husband Chris have converted their dining room into their very own bar! "We have record awards and an electric guitar on the wall, plus a huge picture of a girl in a spacesuit and a useless Pacman machine!" Amanda told House Beautiful. The couple have also added bar stools from House of Sparkles, which cost £189.99 each.

6-Amanda-Holden-Cotswolds-house
Photo: © Instagram
The living room in Amanda’s Cotswolds home has traditional wooden beams across the ceiling and hardwood flooring, which Amanda has topped with a John Lewis rug. And demonstrating her love of colour, she has added a large velvet corner sofa from Loaf topped with colourful cushions in shades of orange and green.

7-Amanda-Holden-Cotswolds-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
The bedroom is just as spectacular, with brick walls and wooden beams across the ceiling. Amanda has furnished the room with an imposing brass Dickens bed frame from And So To Bed, which costs from £9,165!

Alesha-Dixon-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
Alesha Dixon

Alesha lives in Hertfordshire with her partner Azuka and their daughters Azura and Anaya, and shocked fans during the coronavirus lockdown when she shared photos of their garden, which is so big many mistook it for a park. The outside space has expansive lawns lined by neat hedgerows, where they can play and have picnics together.

8-Alesha-Dixon-house-mirror
Photo: © Instagram
The Britain’s Got Talent judge couldn’t resist showing off a new purchase – this Timothy Oulton mirror in a post earlier this year, and with its unique lighting surround and £1,800 price tag, who can blame her?

9-Alesha-Dixon-home-gym
Photo: © Instagram
The singer appears to have her very own gym at her home, which leads out into the garden via glass doors. The space is well-equipped with weights, benches and a treadmill, helping Alesha to maintain her toned physique.

10-Alesha-Dixon-house-Christmas-tree
Photo: © Instagram
Alesha shared a look inside her living room when she showcased her stunning Christmas tree, which was trimmed with silver and gold decorations. The room has white walls and dark glossy woode flooring, but a purple velvet chair adds a splash of colour.

11-David-Walliams-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
David Walliams

Comedian and children’s author David Walliams took to Instagram to share a photo after receiving a gift of some Marty Feldman prints for his home. The photo offered a glimpse inside his kitchen, which has sleek pale grey built-in cabinets and glossy tiled flooring.

David-Walliams-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
David Walliams

One post of David lying on the floor with his pet dogs shows a bit of his kitchen-diner, which appears to have a breakfast bar lined with grey stools, and a flat-screen television mounted on the wall above a log-burning fireplace. And while the background of the photo is a little blurry, we can make out some open shelving and framed photos hanging on the wall at the back of the room.

1-Simon-Cowell-house-dog
Photo: © Twitter
Simon Cowell

Lucky Simon owns homes in London, Los Angeles and Barbados, and has given occasional glimpses inside his home on Twitter, showing his pet dogs in his son Eric’s miniature car in one of the reception rooms, with a dark glossy dining table visible in the background.

2-Simon-Cowell-house-living-room
Photo: © Twitter
The living room in one of Simon’s homes has cream leather sofas on either side of a fireplace with an ornate mantelpiece topped with candles, fresh flowers and a decorative mirror.

3-Simon-Cowell-house-Christmas-tree
Photo: © Twitter
Floor-to-ceiling windows are the ideal place for Simon to showcase his impressive Christmas tree, which was adorned with white and silver decorations. A tripod floor lamp was positioned next to the tree, while artwork was hung on the walls in black frames.

