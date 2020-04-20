﻿
How to recreate The One Show host Alex Jones' kitchen

The mum-of-two lives with her husband Charlie Thomson and their two sons

Prince Charles showcases impressive Welsh language skills as he opens Cardiff hospital
Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
Alex Jones often shares glimpses inside her beautiful London home on Instagram, as she gives fans an insight into her family life with her husband Charlie Thomson and their sons Teddy and Kit. The One Show presenter and her husband renovated their Victorian property in 2016 and there is one room that particularly stands out – the kitchen. With bold green cabinets and marble worktops, it's sure to inspire you to have a kitchen makeover of your own. Here's how to get the look…

Alex has a cream retro radio from Roberts in her kitchen to keep her entertained when she cooks. This vintage-inspired radio boasts 21st century technology, with access to internet radio, streaming services like Spotify and Bluetooth. It is also compatible with Amazon's Alexa devices.

Roberts Revival iStream 3 DAB+/FM radio, £199.99, John Lewis

Photo: © Instagram
At the middle of Alex's kitchen is a central island unit with a wooden worktop, which is the perfect place for food preparation – or in her husband Charlie's case – pureeing baby food. An easy way to give your kitchen an instant update with minimal cost, IKEA has a number of kitchen trolleys and work benches available, such as this Tornviken kitchen island, £250.

Tornviken kitchen island, £250, IKEA

Changing your kitchen worktops is another easy way to transform your room. Make like Alex and try a chic marble-effect surface, like Homebase's Minerva Carrara white kitchen worktop. Priced at £460, this will add a premium finishing touch to your room, and better still, it's easy to keep clean.

Minerva Carrara white kitchen worktop, £529, Homebase

Photo: © Instagram
A photo shared by Alex when the renovation work was complete revealed that she and Charlie had bought Dualit appliances for their kitchen. The appliances are available at a number of high street stores, with this four-slice toaster available exclusively at John Lewis & Partners.

Dualit NewGen 4-slice toaster, £195, John Lewis

Photo: © Instagram
Alex revealed her surprising love of decanters in one post shared from her kitchen, showing her stash of glass and crystal bottles. "If you fancy a sherry at Christmas, you know where to come," Alex captioned her post. A crystal decanter such as this Waterford Lismore Connoisseur square decanter from Selfridges, £180, is a great way to try the trend.

Waterford Lismore Connoisseur square decanter, £180, Selfridges & Co

Photo: © Instagram
The One Show presenter's kitchen has an added stylish design detail – an inbuilt wine cooler. Even if you aren't able to incorporate a separate wine fridge into your existing kitchen units, this slim Russell Hobbs wine cooler, available for £185 from Dunelm, can easily fit in as a freestanding appliance.

Russell Hobbs 7 bottle wine cooler, £185, Dunelm

