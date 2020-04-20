How to recreate The One Show host Alex Jones' kitchen

Alex Jones often shares glimpses inside her beautiful London home on Instagram, as she gives fans an insight into her family life with her husband Charlie Thomson and their sons Teddy and Kit. The One Show presenter and her husband renovated their Victorian property in 2016 and there is one room that particularly stands out – the kitchen. With bold green cabinets and marble worktops, it's sure to inspire you to have a kitchen makeover of your own. Here's how to get the look…
Alex has a cream retro radio from Roberts in her kitchen to keep her entertained when she cooks. This vintage-inspired radio boasts 21st century technology, with access to internet radio, streaming services like Spotify and Bluetooth. It is also compatible with Amazon's Alexa devices.
Roberts Revival iStream 3 DAB+/FM radio, £199.99, John Lewis