Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are currently in isolation together with their daughter Mia during the coronavirus lockdown, and previously revealed they are enjoying the opportunity to spend more time together than ever before. The couple have been living together in Manchester since 2018, and in February revealed they were having their "dream home" built, and would be moving in once work was completed.
The pair, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, often share glimpses into their home on social media, giving fans a look at areas including their outdoor terrace and home gym. Keep reading to see more of their family home…
Gemma and Gorka's garden is split over two levels, with a raised terrace area surrounded by glass that has steps leading down onto the lawn.