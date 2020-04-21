﻿
Inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's Manchester home

The couple live with their baby daughter Mia in Manchester

Chloe Best
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are currently in isolation together with their daughter Mia during the coronavirus lockdown, and previously revealed they are enjoying the opportunity to spend more time together than ever before. The couple have been living together in Manchester since 2018, and in February revealed they were having their "dream home" built, and would be moving in once work was completed.

The pair, who met on Strictly Come Dancing, often share glimpses into their home on social media, giving fans a look at areas including their outdoor terrace and home gym. Keep reading to see more of their family home…

Gemma and Gorka's garden is split over two levels, with a raised terrace area surrounded by glass that has steps leading down onto the lawn.

Gorka took his assault bike outside from the gym to his garden, and offered another look at their spacious terrace, which is accessed via a set of double doors and appears to have a barbecue under a cover at one side.

The Strictly pro appears to be enjoying the opportunity to exercise outdoors during the lockdown, and shared a video of another workout on Instagram, showing how one of the rooms at the rear of the house has a huge bay window lined with white blinds.

The couple have a fully-equipped gym with cardio and weights equipment, including a spin bike, weights rack, free weights and a bench. There is even a mini fridge filled with bottled water so Gemma and Gorka can stay hydrated during their home workouts.

Gemma posted a video to her Instagram where she appears to have a very chic walk-in-wardrobe. The room has multiple built-in wardrobes along the walls that are all painted white with floor-length mirrors attached. The room also has a fluffy grey carpet and a large window with trendy white shutters that match the wardrobes perfectly.

Gemma and Gorka have a large grey corner sofa from Arighi Bianci in their living room, along with a matching footstool that will provide plenty of space when they have visitors over! Velvet cushions and a fluffy rug add pops of colour to the room, which has cream walls and wooden flooring.

The former Emmerdale actress shared a look inside their kitchen and dining room as she played with baby Mia, showing how she tidies away her pet dogs' toys into a personalised gingham bag, while open shelving on the walls displays a plant and selection of kitchenware.

Another addition to the living room is this red textured armchair, a comfy spot for Gemma's dog Norman to lay out.

Gemma and Gorka have shared several photos as they relax on the sofa together – a grey three-seater that has been topped with lime green cushions. The actress has hung a piece of artwork on the walls in an ornate silver frame, and has a green accent wall that contrasts against the otherwise neutral décor.

The actress dotes on her pet dogs Ollie and Norman, and they often star in her social media posts from her home. This snap gives a glimpse inside her hallway, which has stone tiled flooring and cream walls.

The living room has wooden flooring and neutral walls with lime green accents. Gemma has added a decorative Buddha ornament on the fireplace, and has a TV unit placed in the corner of the room.

Other decorative touches Gemma has added to the living room include a silver pug ornament and a clock on the wall. Blinds hang at the windows, while a green textured rug sits at the middle of the wooden floor.

The kitchen is modern and minimalistic, with cream cabinets with stone worktops, a breakfast bar and tiled flooring. A wall-mounted television means they can catch up on their favourite TV shows while cooking and dining together.

Gemma has placed a black-and-white photo of herself and Gorka, as well as a snap of her dogs on a mirror, so she can reflect on happy memories while she gets ready.

Gemma gave fans a glimpse at the entrance to her home when she headed to an event in 2018. The former Hollyoaks actress has painted her front door a shade of chestnut brown and added a Buddha statue and basket of flowers on either side of the path.

Gemma has created the perfect home for her pet dogs with a caged bed covered with fleecy blankets. The dogs' toys sit in a gingham bag embroidered 'Norman and Ollie's toys' alongside the bed.

The kitchen has an open plan layout with a dining room and separate seating area. The cabinets are cream and a monochrome wall art quote hangs alongside them.

Gemma has a wooden dining table with leather seats. The room has wooden flooring and a rug on the floor, with a separate sofa and second TV, and patio doors that lead out into the back garden.

The bedroom has a plush upholstered bed with a velvet headboard and bedside tables on either side. Gemma has chosen a pale grey jacquard pattern duvet, but doesn't stop her beloved pet dogs from sharing the bed with herself and Gorka.

Gemma's garden has a patio area with an outdoor dining table, and steps that lead down onto the lawn. The fitness-mad couple have even been known to do joint workouts out here from time to time.

