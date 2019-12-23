Inside Gino D'Acampo's two beautiful houses in Hertfordshire and Sardinia

Gino D'Acampo is back on our screens alongside Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieux, as they leave the comfort of their homes for Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip (filmed before the lockdown, of course). The celebrity chef divides his time between two lavish properties – a £1.25million house in Hertfordshire and a second home in Sardinia that he shares with his wife Jessica and their children Rocco, Luciano and Mia.
The 43-year-old often shares photos from inside both homes on social media, showing his surprising collection of superhero memorabilia and ultimate treat to himself – a Ferrari. Keep reading to see more of where Gino D'Acampo lives…