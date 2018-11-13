Inside Take That singer Gary Barlow's beautiful family home

He is used to spending much of his time touring and working on new music with Take That, so no doubt Gary Barlow is enjoying the opportunity to relax at home with his wife Dawn and their children during the current government lockdown. The musician owns several properties, including a west London home, a beautiful Grade II-listed house in West Oxfordshire, and a $5million beach house in Santa Monica, and occasionally shares glimpses at the stylish décor and personal touches with his fans on Instagram.
Gary has his very own recording studio at his home, where he has been performing duets with everyone from Ronan Keating to Niall Horan during the coronavirus lockdown. The space is setup with Gary's computer and a microphone, with several keyboards for him to play.