Inside Take That singer Gary Barlow's beautiful family home

See where the musician lives with his wife Dawn and their children

Chloe Best
Gary-Barlow-home-recording-studio
Photo: © Instagram
He is used to spending much of his time touring and working on new music with Take That, so no doubt Gary Barlow is enjoying the opportunity to relax at home with his wife Dawn and their children during the current government lockdown. The musician owns several properties, including a west London home, a beautiful Grade II-listed house in West Oxfordshire, and a $5million beach house in Santa Monica, and occasionally shares glimpses at the stylish décor and personal touches with his fans on Instagram.

Gary has his very own recording studio at his home, where he has been performing duets with everyone from Ronan Keating to Niall Horan during the coronavirus lockdown. The space is setup with Gary's computer and a microphone, with several keyboards for him to play.

Gary-Barlow-living-room-Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
The Take That singer shared a look inside the family living room at Christmas, showing how they had positioned their Christmas tree in the corner of the room next to glass doors that lead out to the garden. The room is painted in pale green and has wooden flooring, with a traditional fireplace and TV mounted on the wall above.

2-Gary-Barlow-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Gary recently shared a look inside his kitchen when he proudly showcased his new book on Instagram. The kitchen has fitted wooden cabinets and open shelving where glasses, plates and cooking ingredients are on display. He also has a large range cooker, with fairy lights strung overhead.

3-Gary-Barlow-house-cookbooks
Photo: © Instagram
The singer has a passion for cooking and healthy eating, and admitted earlier in the year that he missed his extensive selection of cookbooks when he was away on tour. Gary's collection includes books from the Hemsley sisters, Jamie Oliver and Sabrina Ghayour among others.

4-Gary-Barlow-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Gary was so excited to win a What's On Stage award in 2017, he went to bed with it! This photo of him cuddling up to his award reveals the 47-year-old has opted for crisp white sheets and bedding for his bedroom.

5-Gary-Barlow-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
The Take That singer has an amazing bathroom complete with free-standing marble bathtub and patterned floor tiling. A wooden dresser is visible in the background, while blue floor-length curtains hang at the windows.

6-Gary-Barlow-house-piano
Photo: © Instagram
Proud dad couldn't resist sharing a video of his youngest daughter Daisy playing piano earlier this year, showing their stone tiled flooring and white piano topped with vases of fresh flowers and a small mirror.

7-Gary-Barlow-house-daughter-weights
Photo: © Instagram
Gary found an unusual way to do some weight training at home – by lifting his daughter Daisy on his back. This room has floor-to-ceiling glass windows for views over the garden, and a wooden cabinet is visible in the background.

8-Gary-Barlow-house-gym
Photo: © Instagram
It appears that fitness fanatic Gary has a gym in his own home. The singer shared a video of himself exercising in the home gym, which has a cross trainer and high-beamed ceilings.

9-Gary-Barlow-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
Gary shared a glimpse inside his garden when he exercised with his children over the summer. The dad-of-three has a huge lawn with lots of plants, shrubs and trees surrounding it offering privacy for the family.

