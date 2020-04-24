The high street kitchen buys from £12 loved by Holly Willoughby, David Beckham & more

They may own multi-million pound houses that most of us could only dream of living in, but these celebrities still love a bargain as much as the rest of us! The Beckhams, Holly Willoughby and Geri Halliwell are among the famous faces who have filled their kitchens with high street buys from as little as £12 – find out how you can recreate their homeware style…
Ruth Langsford's £59 Nutribullet
This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford often shares glimpses into her kitchen as she prepares healthy meals for herself and husband Eamonn Holmes, using an array of gadgets, including a Nutribullet blender. You can pick up the same high-powered blender at Argos for £59.99.
Nutribullet blender, £59, Argos