The high street kitchen buys from £12 loved by Holly Willoughby, David Beckham & more

Get inspired to give your kitchen a budget-friendly update

The high street kitchen buys from £12 loved by Holly Willoughby, David Beckham & more
The high street kitchen buys from £12 loved by Holly Willoughby, David Beckham & more

Chloe Best
Chloe Best
Ruth-Langsford-Nutribullet
They may own multi-million pound houses that most of us could only dream of living in, but these celebrities still love a bargain as much as the rest of us! The Beckhams, Holly Willoughby and Geri Halliwell are among the famous faces who have filled their kitchens with high street buys from as little as £12 – find out how you can recreate their homeware style…

Ruth Langsford's £59 Nutribullet

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford often shares glimpses into her kitchen as she prepares healthy meals for herself and husband Eamonn Holmes, using an array of gadgets, including a Nutribullet blender. You can pick up the same high-powered blender at Argos for £59.99.

Nutribullet blender, £59, Argos

Holly-Willoughby-Emma-Bridgewater-plates
Photo: © Instagram
Holly Willoughby's £18 Emma Bridgewater plates

Holly Willoughby is a big fan of Emma Bridgewater's designs, judging by the number of pieces she has from the pottery brand in her kitchen. The This Morning presenter owns lots from the polka dot collection, including plates that are available from £18, and pasta bowls that cost £22.95 each.

Emma Bridgewater polka dot plate, £12.95, Emma Bridgewater

David-Beckham-Dualit-toaster
Photo: © Instagram
David and Victoria Beckham's £195 Dualit toaster

They may have spent thousands on their AGA oven and professional coffee machine, but the Beckhams' toaster is a lot more budget-friendly. David and Victoria have a Dualit Original toaster on their worktop, which appears to be one of the four-slice NewGen toasters that is available for £195.

Dualit NewGen 4 slice toaster, £195, John Lewis

Katy-Perry-kitchen-le-creuset-mugs
Photo: © Instagram
Katy Perry's £15 Le Creuset mugs

Katy Perry has filled her kitchen cabinets with Le Creuset mugs in all colours of the rainbow, from vibrant yellow through to black. Her stoneware mugs are an affordable buy you can pick up for £15 apiece, or if you're lucky, you may spot discontinued colours in your local TK Maxx store.

Le Creuset stoneware mug, £15, Le Creuset

Poppy-Delevingne-HM-carafe
Poppy Delevingne's £12.99 H&M Home carafe

Poppy Delevingne has filled her home with budget-friendly H&M Home buys, including a £12.99 glass carafe with a gold rim, and these wooden serving trays.

Glass carafe, £12.99, H&M

Alex-Jones-kitchen-radio
Alex Jones' £149 Roberts radio

The One Show host Alex has a cream retro radio from Roberts in her kitchen to keep her entertained while she cooks. The vintage-inspired radio is available in array of different colours for £149 at Argos.

Roberts retro radio, £149, Argos

Fearne-Cotton-Smeg-blender
Fearne Cotton's £179 Smeg blender

Fearne has added pastel colour pops in her kitchen, even down to her appliances. This pastel blue Smeg blender is exactly the same as the one owned by the podcast host, and ideal for her to whip up healthy recipes from her cookbooks.

Smeg pastel blender, £179.99, Very

Geri-Halliwell-Little-Miss-Ginger-mug
Geri Halliwell's £15 Little Miss Ginger mug

Geri Halliwell had the honour of being immortalised in her very own Mr Men cartoon when the Spice Girls reunion took place in May 2019. Her Little Miss Ginger mug is available for £15, or you can snap up the cartoon in a book, tote bag, or art print.

Little Miss Ginger mug, £15, Mr Men

