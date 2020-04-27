﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Inside Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins star Joey Essex's bachelor pad

The former TOWIE star previously gave a tour of his home on Cribs

1/10
Chloe Best
Joey-Essex-house-swimming-pool-garden
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

Not content with appearances on Celebrity MasterChef, The Jump and I'm a Celebrity, Joey Essex is currently testing his endurance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, alongside the likes of Anthea Turner and Katie Price. The base on Scotland's Isle of Raasay is a far cry from the home comforts Joey is accustomed to at his £1.6million house in Essex, which boasts a modern kitchen, walk-in wardrobe and luxurious master bedroom, which he proudly showcased in a tour on MTV Cribs UK in 2019.

If it wasn't for the weather, we could easily mistake Joey's back garden for the Love Island villa, complete with a huge swimming pool, outdoor seating area lined with pink and blue cushions, a basketball hoop, a hot tub and a bar area under a wooden pergola. Wow! Keep reading to see more of Joey's house…

Joey-Essex-swimming-pool
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

Joey has been exercising outdoors during the coronavirus lockdown, and shared a video as he skipped on the patio next to his swimming pool on Instagram Stories.

1-Joey-Essex-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Joey shared a peek inside his kitchen earlier in 2019, showing the sleek white cupboards with grey worktops, American-style fridge-freezer and breakfast bar lined with red stools.

2-Joey-Essex-house-hallway
4/10

The hallway has a neutral décor with plush cream carpets, and a decorative mirrored console table topped with a lamp, framed photos and a mirror.

Photo: MTV YouTube

 

3-Joey-Essex-house-dressing-room
5/10

Joey has devoted an entire room of his house to his clothing and accessories, with floor-to-ceiling shelving and rails where his clothes have been colour co-ordinated and trainers are neatly lined up next to each other.

Photo: MTV YouTube

8-Joey-Essex-walk-in-wardrobe
6/10

Another room has been dedicated to Joey’s clothes and accessories, with an entire rail completely filled with only white T-shirts!

Photo: MTV YouTube

4-Joey-Essex-house-spare-bedroom
7/10

The spare room features a statement bed featuring a crown-shaped headboard with Joey’s initials J.E. on the top. A television is mounted on one wall to the side, while even more of the reality TV stars clothes hang on shelving around another side.

Photo: MTV YouTube

5-Joey-Essex-house-master-bedroom
8/10

Joey’s master bedroom is painted in an on-trend midnight blue shade, with a king-size bed featuring a complementing button-back headboard. As well as having its own en-suite bathroom, there is also a dressing room, filled with yet more of Joey’s clothes!

Photo: MTV YouTube

6-Joey-Essex-house-bedroom
9/10

The bed is the main focal point of Joey’s bedroom, with a huge headboard that almost reaches the ceiling. Mirrored bedside tables sit on either side, topped with co-ordinating lamps.

Photo: MTV YouTube

7-Joey-Essex-house-bathroom
10/10

Joey’s en-suite bathroom is completely covered with charcoal tiles on the walls and the floor, with a grey sink unit and walk-in shower unit with a glass screen.

Photo: MTV YouTube

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

