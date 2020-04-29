﻿
14 Photos | Homes

Inside 9 of the most enviable celebrity pantries – and how to get the look

Fast-track your way to a more organised kitchen

Inside 9 of the most enviable celebrity pantries – and how to get the look
You're reading

Inside 9 of the most enviable celebrity pantries – and how to get the look

1/14
Next

Victoria Beckham reveals the incredible way she is supporting the vulnerable during lockdown
Chloe Best
Chrissy-Teigen-pantry
Photo: © Instagram
1/14

If there was ever a time to get organised at home, it's now. With many of us spending more time at home than ever before during the coronavirus pandemic, we may finally have the opportunity to tackle those projects on our to-do list that we've been putting off for months, and if anything can inspire you to get started it's a look inside these pristine celebrity pantries.

Even if you don't have an entire room dedicated to food storage like Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and these other stars, you can still get your kitchen cupboards in order with some of their savvy storage hacks. Keep reading for inspiration…

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen enlisted a professional organiser to tackle the pantry at her family home, and the results are seriously impressive. The use of tiered stands, rotating carousels and Perspex storage boxes means her food is easy to find and keep tidy.

The-Home-Edit-turntable-storage
2/14

Organise your own kitchen ingredients with this divided turntable storage carousel from The Home Edit's collaboration with iDesign, available at John Lewis.

The Home Edit & iDesign divided turntable, £22.00, John Lewis

BUY NOW
Kim-Kardashian-pantry
Photo: © Instagram
3/14

Kim Kardashian

Not only does Kim Kardashian have two kitchens in her family home, but also two pantries, both of which are completely plastic-free. The mum-of-four stores sugar, flour and other baking ingredients in glass jars, while packets are organised into metal baskets on the floor-to-ceiling shelves.

Kendall-Jenner-pantry
Photo: © Instagram
4/14

Kendall Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner family all seem to have incredibly-organised pantries, but Kendall's may well be our favourite. The model has steel shelving units wrapped around the walls, with rattan baskets storing a huge array of crisps and snacks, and clear plastic canisters for everything from cereal to crackers.

WoodLuv-rattan-storage-basket
5/14

Make like Kendall and use storage baskets on your shelves, such as these rattan baskets with cream lining from Amazon.

WoodLuv rattan storage hamper shelf basket, £10.99, Amazon

BUY NOW
Gwyneth-Paltrow-pantry
Photo: © Instagram
6/14

Gwyneth Paltrow

Like many celebs, Gwyneth Paltrow worked with The Home Edit to curate the pantry of dreams. Everything is organised to perfection, with glass jars to store ingredients on the shelves at the back of the doors, and grey woven baskets lined up and filled with the rest of her food, sauces and baking ingredients.

RELATED: Inside the most beautiful celebrity kitchens

Khloe-Kardashian-pantry
Photo: © Instagram
7/14

Khloe Kardashian

You could easily mistake Khloé Kardashian's pantry for a sweet shop as it is filled with jars of sweets, biscuits, cereal and treats that look too good to resist. The mum-of-one has plenty of baking equipment too, including glass jars filled with sugar and flour, milk chocolate chips, sprinkles and candles. "Random, but this makes me happy," Khloé captioned a photo of the space – and we can see why!

READ: 8 top home organisation and decluttering tips from celebs

Cereal-storage-containers
8/14

Keep your cereal fresh for longer and easy to find with this bundle of airtight food storage containers, which come with labels, a chalkboard marker and measuring spoons.

Cereal container storage set, £19.97, Amazon

BUY NOW
Mandy-Moore-pantry
Photo: © Instagram
9/14

Mandy Moore

This is Us actress Mandy Moore's pantry was also curated by The Home Edit, and she has displayed all of her herbs and spices on rotating wooden carousels. There is also space to store kitchen essentials and gadgets including her blender, a stand mixer and cream Smeg toaster.

Cream-smeg-toaster
10/14

A cream Smeg toaster like Mandy's will work in any kitchen, snap it up from John Lewis.

Smeg 2-slice toaster, £129, John Lewis

BUY NOW
Busy-Philipps-pantry
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

Busy Philipps

Wow! Busy Philipps' pantry is not only pristinely-organised, but colour co-ordinated too. Clear plastic trays showcase everything from snacks to baking ingredients, which are all neatly-labelled so she can always find what she's looking for.

MORE: 8 kitchen storage hacks from Lydia Millen and more

Dymo-Omega-label-maker
12/14

Create your own labels to keep your kitchen organised with this Dymo Omega Home Embossing label maker, a favourite of Mrs Hinch.

Dymo Omega Home Embossing label maker, £19.90, Amazon

BUY NOW
Vanessa-Lachey-pantry
Photo: © Instagram
13/14

Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Love is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey's pantry was given The Home Edit treatment in 2017, with uniform plastic canisters lined up on the shelves and the same grey rattan baskets that Gwyneth Paltrow has.

Mindy-Kaling-pantry
Photo: © Instagram
14/14

Mindy Kaling

Mindy shows that you don't need to have an entire room set aside for your food storage, even a small cabinet can be organised just as well. The Mindy Project star has shelves and pull-out drawers within her cupboard, featuring labelled clear containers.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...