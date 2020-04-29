If there was ever a time to get organised at home, it's now. With many of us spending more time at home than ever before during the coronavirus pandemic, we may finally have the opportunity to tackle those projects on our to-do list that we've been putting off for months, and if anything can inspire you to get started it's a look inside these pristine celebrity pantries.
Even if you don't have an entire room dedicated to food storage like Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow and these other stars, you can still get your kitchen cupboards in order with some of their savvy storage hacks. Keep reading for inspiration…
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen enlisted a professional organiser to tackle the pantry at her family home, and the results are seriously impressive. The use of tiered stands, rotating carousels and Perspex storage boxes means her food is easy to find and keep tidy.