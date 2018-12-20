﻿
14 Photos | Homes

Inside Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh's Essex home with baby Roman

The former Coronation Street star lives with his fiancée Lucy and their baby son Roman

Inside Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh's Essex home with baby Roman
You're reading

Inside Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh's Essex home with baby Roman

1/14
Next

Martine McCutcheon shows off gorgeous cosy living room as she plays with son
Chloe Best
1-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
1/14

What a whirlwind year it has been for Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh! Not only have they got engaged, but they also welcomed their first child together, son Roman, in March. But that's not all; Ryan also joined his brothers Scott and Adam on a trip to India, so they could learn more about their ancestry for the ITV series Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai. Thankfully, the couple has been keeping fans updated every step of the way on social media, with many of their posts offering a sneak peek inside their beautiful Essex home.

Lucy is evidently proud of their décor, and has even set up an Instagram account dedicated to their home. The couple's hallway is spacious and stylish, with wooden flooring and white walls, and a floor-length mirror at the bottom of the stairs that makes the space feel even bigger. Keep reading to see more…

2-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

On the other side of the hallway, the couple has a grey slim velvet sofa and gold and marble drinks trolley, with four black-and-white prints hung on the wall.

3-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
3/14

The kitchen, living room and dining area is open plan, with a large corner sofa at one end of the room.

4-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram
4/14

Lucy unveiled her stylish dining area makeover earlier this year, showing a walnut wooden table surrounded by green velvet chairs, with a large gold circular mirror hanging on the adjacent wall.

MORE: Lucy Mecklenburgh's dining room makeover features some high street bargains

5-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
5/14

The couple has opted for a white and grey colour palette in the kitchen, which has a huge island unit that doubles up as a breakfast bar lined by two stools.

2-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
6/14

The kitchen often features in Lucy's Instagram snaps, as she showcases recipes from her Results with Lucy programme. She has two built-in ovens and white wooden cabinets, with marble worktops for a stylish and minimalistic effect.

3-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
7/14

Lucy has several cookbooks on display on the kitchen windowsill, to provide her with plenty of cooking inspiration. Meanwhile, a framed family photo can also be seen in the background, while roller blinds hang overhead.

5-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
8/14

Glass doors lead directly out from the spacious open plan kitchen space to the garden, where Lucy appears to have an additional outdoor seating area.

7-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-piano
Photo: © Instagram
9/14

Lucy even has a white piano in her house. The instrument sits in the corner of one room, which has wooden flooring, pale grey walls and double doors leading outside.

6-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
10/14

Lucy and Ryan's bedroom has wooden panelling on the wall behind their bed, with plenty of space at the side for their son Roman to sleep.

7-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

Grey fitted wardrobes line one wall of the room, with an exposed rail to hang coats and drawers at the bottom for shoe storage.

8-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-nursery
Photo: © Instagram
12/14

The nursery also features a fitted wardrobe and chest of drawers, with open shelving to display toys, books and blankets.

RELATED: Inside the most stylish celebrity nurseries

9-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-nursery
Photo: © Instagram
13/14

A grey sofa in the nursery is ideal for the couple to feed and spend time with their baby boy, complete with a giraffe lamp as a subtle nod to the safari theme.

8-Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
14/14

The highlight of Lucy's bathroom is a white free-standing bathtub and dark marble tiled flooring. She has added cream glossy tiles around half of the walls, while the rest is painted cream.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...