Inside Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh's Essex home with baby Roman

What a whirlwind year it has been for Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh! Not only have they got engaged, but they also welcomed their first child together, son Roman, in March. But that's not all; Ryan also joined his brothers Scott and Adam on a trip to India, so they could learn more about their ancestry for the ITV series Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai. Thankfully, the couple has been keeping fans updated every step of the way on social media, with many of their posts offering a sneak peek inside their beautiful Essex home.
Lucy is evidently proud of their décor, and has even set up an Instagram account dedicated to their home. The couple's hallway is spacious and stylish, with wooden flooring and white walls, and a floor-length mirror at the bottom of the stairs that makes the space feel even bigger. Keep reading to see more…