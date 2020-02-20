Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's three luxurious homes in LA, London and Malibu

It is shaping up to be an eventful year for Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, who welcomed their fourth child, son Beau, and a new puppy just days apart in February. Luckily, the couple has plenty of space for their growing family, with three homes in London, Los Angeles and Malibu.
Robbie and Ayda are currently isolating at their Los Angeles residence during the coronavirus pandemic, and have been sharing plenty of photos and videos from the incredible home on social media. A recent photo showed their spacious living room, which has blue checked sofas, white fitted cabinets around their TV, and a piano that their daughter Teddy has been learning to play. Keep reading to see more of the couple's home.