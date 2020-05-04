Inside BBC Breakfast and Football Focus host Dan Walker's family home

Like many TV presenters, Dan Walker has taken viewers inside his family home as he films Football Focus from his office during the coronavirus lockdown. The show has given an unprecedented look inside the house Dan owns in Sheffield with his wife Sarah, their three children Chuck, Jessica and Suzanna, and their pet dog Winnie, while his Instagram posts have shared further glimpses at their living room and garden.
When Dan participated in The Big Bike In for BBC's Big Night In in April, he set up his exercise bike in the middle of the living room, with the ironing board at his side for easy access to snacks and drinks. The room has cream carpets and walls with a floral patterned wallpaper border around the top, and a wooden framed mirror and shelf lined with candlesticks on display. Keep reading to see more of Dan's house…