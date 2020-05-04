﻿
Inside BBC Breakfast and Football Focus host Dan Walker's family home

The 43-year-old lives with his wife Sarah and their three children

Like many TV presenters, Dan Walker has taken viewers inside his family home as he films Football Focus from his office during the coronavirus lockdown. The show has given an unprecedented look inside the house Dan owns in Sheffield with his wife Sarah, their three children Chuck, Jessica and Suzanna, and their pet dog Winnie, while his Instagram posts have shared further glimpses at their living room and garden.

When Dan participated in The Big Bike In for BBC's Big Night In in April, he set up his exercise bike in the middle of the living room, with the ironing board at his side for easy access to snacks and drinks. The room has cream carpets and walls with a floral patterned wallpaper border around the top, and a wooden framed mirror and shelf lined with candlesticks on display. Keep reading to see more of Dan's house…

The garden looks to have plenty of space for Dan's children and their pet dog to play, with a wooden playhouse at the back of their lawn.

In another room, the family has a bold green sofa positioned adjacent to the window, which has floral curtains and a violin on a stand on the windowsill.

Dan's home office has been the filming location for Football Focus, and his pet dog Winnie has also made an appearance on the show on occasion. The entire wall is lined with shelving displaying everything from books to footballs and Star Wars memorabilia.

The sports presenter has added framed photos of famous footballers to his display, alongside a Harry Potter cushion, light-up letters spelling FF for Football Focus.

On one shelf Dan has a cactus-shaped neon light alongside the Football Focus logo, while a pair of trainers sit on the shelf above.

