Inside Hollyoaks stars' real-life homes away from the village

Hollyoaks village is not always a happy place to live, with death and heartbreak on an almost daily basis. However, fortunately for the soap's cast, their home lives are much happier away from the village. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the stars have also been sharing more glimpses than ever inside their properties, and we've rounded up the very best snaps...
Stephanie Davis
Stephanie Davis previously lived with then-boyfriend and co-star Owen Warner until the couple split in September 2019. Now, the star shares her home with son Caben. This photo revealed a grey and silver colour scheme with wooden floors.