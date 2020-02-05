Inside Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang's London home where they are self-isolating

Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang recently announced that they are expecting their first child together this year and, despite the coronavirus pandemic meaning that they are unable to see family and friends, it looks like they have the perfect family home for isolating in style. Dermot and Dee live in London with their pet cats, and photos shared by the BBC Radio 2 presenter on Instagram have offered a glimpse at their ultra-cool interiors, filled with colourful wall art and movie memorabilia, and a gorgeous entrance hall with exposed brickwork, a log store and an industrial-style staircase, which they may have to do some baby-proofing to! Keep reading to see more of Dermot and Dee's stunning home…