Inside Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang's London home where they are self-isolating

It looks like the perfect family home

Chloe Best
Dermot O Leary house hallway
Photo: © Instagram
Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang recently announced that they are expecting their first child together this year and, despite the coronavirus pandemic meaning that they are unable to see family and friends, it looks like they have the perfect family home for isolating in style. Dermot and Dee live in London with their pet cats, and photos shared by the BBC Radio 2 presenter on Instagram have offered a glimpse at their ultra-cool interiors, filled with colourful wall art and movie memorabilia, and a gorgeous entrance hall with exposed brickwork, a log store and an industrial-style staircase, which they may have to do some baby-proofing to! Keep reading to see more of Dermot and Dee's stunning home…

Dermot O Leary house wisteria
Photo: © Instagram
Dermot gave a peek at the outside of his house on Instagram showing Wisteria growing up the walls and along a balcony.

Dermot O Leary house room
Photo: © Instagram
Dermot and Dee have hung picture ledges on the wall to showcase an array of photos and memorabilia, along with a 'Just Married' sign from their wedding, some flowers, and a neon 'On Air' light.

Dermot O Leary house sofa
Photo: © Instagram
The sofa is an inviting spot for their cat to relax, and features a cream patterned design. Dermot has added complementing cushions, and used it as a setting to promote his children's book.

Dermot O Leary house record player
Photo: © Instagram
As a national radio host, it's no wonder Dermot has both record and CD players in his home. They are on display on a cabinet alongside an ornament, and appear to have captured the attention of one of his cats.

Dermot O Leary house living room
Photo: © Instagram
The living room has another grey button-backed sofa and leather armchair, and an ornate marble fireplace with a mirror hanging overhead.

Dermot O Leary house tv
Photo: © Instagram
One room has exposed brick walls that have been painted white, with a bold anchor light hanging above the television. "My favourite @thismorning of the year," Dermot captioned this photo, which was taken the day after the NTAs.

Dermot O Leary house bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
Dermot shared a photo of his cat sleeping in the sink in one of the bathrooms, which has a white ceramic suite and marble tiling.

Dermot O Leary house bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
A second bathroom has painted wooden panelling on some of the walls, and white subway tiles with dark grouting on the others. The couple have toiletries from luxury brands including Cowshed on the sink, and a round mirror hangs on the wall alongside it.

