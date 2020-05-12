Inside This Morning host Phillip Schofield's family home in Oxfordshire

Phillip Schofield recently denied reports that he has moved out of the family home, and revealed he is still in lockdown with his wife Stephanie and their daughters at their property in Oxfordshire. The This Morning host was reported to have moved into a new central London flat, but his social media posts have confirmed he is still enjoying spending time with his family when he is not busy working on ITV.
One of Phillip's latest posts showed the group enjoying their own murder mystery night, all dressed in character on the patio in their back garden, with their cocktails sat on a wooden table with a cream parasol to one side. The entire house has wisteria growing up the walls around the windows creating a pretty backdrop to their photo. Keep reading to see more of Phillip's home…