Inside This Morning host Phillip Schofield's family home in Oxfordshire

The This Morning presenter is in lockdown with his wife and daughters

Chloe Best
Phillip-Schofield-house-garden-murdery-mystery
Photo: © Instagram
Phillip Schofield recently denied reports that he has moved out of the family home, and revealed he is still in lockdown with his wife Stephanie and their daughters at their property in Oxfordshire. The This Morning host was reported to have moved into a new central London flat, but his social media posts have confirmed he is still enjoying spending time with his family when he is not busy working on ITV.

One of Phillip's latest posts showed the group enjoying their own murder mystery night, all dressed in character on the patio in their back garden, with their cocktails sat on a wooden table with a cream parasol to one side. The entire house has wisteria growing up the walls around the windows creating a pretty backdrop to their photo. Keep reading to see more of Phillip's home…

Phillip Schofield house sitting room
Photo: © Instagram
We love the way Phillip and Stephanie have added pops of vibrant colour and prints to their lounge with this array of textured, Aztec print cushions. The couple have numerous ornaments and plants lining the windowsill, with a tripod lamp placed in the corner.

Phillip Schofield house living room
Photo: © Instagram
The living room of Phillip's home is spacious and stylish, with cream carpets, a complementing sofa and a wooden cabinet and round dining table. A number of lamps and candles are scattered around to change the ambience of the room, while a large wooden mirror hangs on the walls.

Phillip Schofield lounge Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
Phillip and Stephanie decorated their living room for Christmas with stockings hanging over the fireplace, logs by the fire and pine cones scattered to add a decorative touch.

Phillip Schofield lounge
Photo: © Instagram
On the opposite side of the room there is a midnight blue Chesterfield sofa that has also been topped with patterned cushions, and is placed next to a traditional open fireplace, where the family hung their stockings in the lead-up to Christmas.

Phillip Schofield house lounge
Photo: © Instagram
Phillip doesn't shy away from bold prints – both in his wardrobe and in his home. The This Morning presenter has added statement patterned curtains to this room, which is furnished with a wooden desk topped with family photos and a traditional clock.

Phillip Schofield house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Phillip's kitchen has black glossy worktops, with cream painted brick walls and an AGA oven. The This Morning host can be seen relaxing in the kitchen with a glass of red wine, while other photos show him with a Scrabble mug, featuring his initial, P.

Phillip Schofield house hallway
Photo: © Instagram
Phillip shared a video of himself testing gadgets around his home, offering a unique glimpse at his hallway. The walls have wooden panelling and have been painted a muted blue-grey shade, with a mirror and pin board hanging on the walls.

Phillip Schofield house conservatory
Photo: © Instagram
This video, filmed in the conservatory, offers another peek at the family garden, which appears to have a large trampoline on the lawn.

Phillip Schofield conservatory
Photo: © Instagram
Phillip's home has a large conservatory which is the ideal spot for family dinners and celebrations – in this case, his daughter Ruby's 22nd birthday. The room has a long wooden dining table topped with a metallic runner, plants and candles, while a sofa can be seen in the background.

Phillip Schofield house conservatory
Photo: © Instagram
The conservatory also housed the family's huge Christmas tree over the holidays. There is plenty of space for relaxing and socialising in this large room, with a leather sofa and seating, a coffee table and separate dining area, which overlooks the back garden.

Phillip Schofield house garden
Photo: © Instagram
The TV presenter and his wife filmed scenes for How to Spend it Well at Christmas in their home, and gave a glimpse at their spacious garden, which had been decked out with an array of festive lights and models.

