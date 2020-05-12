﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Inside Frank and Christine Lampard's incredible £10million London home where they are self-isolating

The couple have shared a look at some never-before-seen areas

Inside Frank and Christine Lampard's incredible £10million London home where they are self-isolating
You're reading

Inside Frank and Christine Lampard's incredible £10million London home where they are self-isolating

1/8
Next

Paddling pools to give the kids a quarantine to remember
Chloe Best
1-Frank-Christine-Lampard-house
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

They tend to keep their relationship away from the public eye but, since the coronavirus pandemic began and they have been spending all of their time at home, Frank and Christine Lampard have given fans a rare insight into their family life on social media with photos of their incredible property. The couple lives in London with their daughter Patricia, one, as well as Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

Their house is worth an estimated £10million and has a spacious open plan living area, and a garden where they appear to enjoy having barbecues in the summer. As you can imagine, the house is beautifully decorated, with a white and grey colour scheme throughout the ground floor, offset by patterns and metallic accents, as well as lots of personal touches. Isn't it gorgeous?

christine-lampard
2/8

When Loose Women staged a one-off episode during the coronavirus crisis in honour of ITV's NHS day, Christine joined the panel from her home. She filmed from the living room, featuring a grey, black and white colour palette with a black shelving unit behind her.

2-Christine-Lampard-kitchen-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

The downstairs of Christine and Frank's home appears to be open plan with a combined living room, kitchen and dining area. The TV presenter shared a photo of herself and her husband relaxing together on the sofa, giving a peek at their kitchen in the background, which has a large breakfast bar lined by white stools and with glass pendant lights hanging overhead.

MORE: Look back at Frank and Christine Lampard's wedding

3-Frank-Lampard-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

The kitchen has white gloss cabinets with integrated appliances and grey worktops. The room has plenty of food storage and preparation space, and has been kitted out with some affordable electricals – including a Nutribullet and Dualit toaster.

4-Frank-Christine-Lampard-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

There is a wooden dining table lined by metal-framed chairs and a comfy winged armchair. Christine and Frank have added decorative touches with ornate vases, framed photos and plants, which also add a pop of colour to the otherwise muted décor.

MORE: The best celebrity dining rooms

5-Frank-Christine-Lampard-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

An additional table has been topped with fresh flowers and sits in the middle of a room. A grey shelf – which matches their kitchen worktops – has been topped with family photos and a square lamp, while they have hung floor-length grey patterned curtains on the window at the back of the room.

6-Frank-Christine-Lampard-garden-BBQ
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

The couple appear to have a large garden with brick walls and a wooden trellis with climbing plants growing across it. And it's the perfect spot for a family BBQ; Christine shared this post of Frank with his daughter Isla, adding the caption: "The BBQ master…"

7-Frank-Christine-Lampard-garden
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

Christine and Frank can relax outside on this comfy sofa and armchair set, which has a matching dining table where they can enjoy al fresco dinners.

READ: Surprising celebrities with their own homeware line

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...