7 epic celebrity man caves where Eamonn Holmes, Gary Barlow & David Beckham have been spending lockdown

Whether it's to play music, watch their favourite TV shows uninterrupted or simply spend some time alone, these famous faces have all created their own man caves within their homes, and no doubt they're using them more than ever during the coronavirus lockdown. While Gary Barlow has been recording some impressive duets from his home music studio, Keith Lemon has been filming Celebrity Juice from his incredible bar. Keep reading to see more…
Eamonn Holmes
This Morning host Eamonn Holmes has his very own Manchester United-themed man cave in his Surrey home, where he has been working during the COVID-19 pandemic. The room is filled with team memorabilia, a red floor in honour of the team's kit colour, signed photos and a limited edition Opus, signed by Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton – not to mention, a life-size cardboard cut-out of his wife Ruth Langsford.