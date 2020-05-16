The royals have the fanciest doorways: from the Cambridges to Prince Charles and Camilla

﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a stunning doorway!

Aisha Nozari
Photo: © Instagram
The royals are known for living in some of the most breathtaking properties the world has to offer. From Kensington Palace, to Birkhall and of course the Sandringham Estate, it's safe to say that the royal homes boast some seriously spectacular features. But while you might be familiar with the living rooms, gardens and even offices that these residences have to offer, you might not have ever had a proper look at these homes' doorsteps. Here are some of the prettiest…

In April, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to clap for the NHS during BBC's Big Night In, and the clip showed a first look at the incredible entrance to their country retreat, Anmer Hall. The property has an old wooden doorway with red brick surround and wall lights on either side. A pair of topiary plants also sit to the side of the door. Gorgeous! 

Photo: © Instagram
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall also stood outside their Scottish home, Birkhall, in April to show their support to key workers. The couple has a sage green wooden door with two glass panels, and wooden panelling with bench seats on either side.

Photo: © Getty Images
The doorstep of King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Princess Amalia and Princess Alexia of The Netherlands's residence Palace Huis ten Bosch is as grand as they come! Featuring steps, large lanterns and a mesmerising glass doorway with stone walls, it's like something out of a fairytale.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Norwegian royal family photographed outside their home at Skaugum Farm in 2018. How quaint is the wooden doorway?

Photo: © Getty Images
Photo: © Instagram
The doorstep of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's Bagshot Park residence looks like a beautiful country getaway. We love the red brick!

Photo: © Twitter
Back in 2019, the Duke of Edinburgh received General Sir Nicholas Carter, who was relinquishing his appointment as Colonel Commandant of The Rifles regiment, and General Patrick Sanders who succeeding him, at his Sandringham Estate home. A photo taken of the meeting reveals the Prince's quaint, white doorway, surrounded by gravelled walls and lush green foliage.

Photo: © Instagram
Mike and Zara Tindall revealed their pretty front door recently when they clapped for the amazing NHS staff, and their doorway is so stylish! 

Photo: © Getty Images
During the Obamas' trip to the UK in 2016 they paid a visit to the home of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Palace. The exterior of the famous residence is simply stunning. 

