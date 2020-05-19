﻿
13 Photos | Homes

The grandest celebrity hallways and staircases: from Ruth Langsford to Victoria Beckham

See the impressive entrance halls to these celebrity homes

The grandest celebrity hallways and staircases: from Ruth Langsford to Victoria Beckham
You're reading

The grandest celebrity hallways and staircases: from Ruth Langsford to Victoria Beckham

1/13
Next

7 of the cutest celebrity pregnancy announcements in lockdown
Chloe Best
Catherine-Zeta-Jones-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
1/13

From Catherine Zeta-Jones to Victoria Beckham, these celebrities have ensured their guests get a great first impression when visiting their homes by designing the most incredible entrance hallways. Featuring striking staircases, stylish accessories and personal touches they are all unique in their own way, and definitely make us want to see more! Read on for just a few of our favourites…

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine has the most impressive entrance to her New York home, with double-height ceilings and an open staircase from which she hung garlands and fairy lights at Christmas. With a chandelier hanging overhead and more polished wooden stairs leading into the rest of the house, the hallway is picture-perfect.

Crown-Princess-Marie-Chantal-hallway
2/13

Crown Princess Marie-Chantal

The Greek royals spend much of their time living in a beautiful New York townhouse which has a grand hallway and staircase with an ornate gold bench and table, and mahogany columns next to the stairs.

Photo: Kate Martin

Kylie-Jenner-Hidden-Hills-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
3/13

Kylie Jenner

The entrance to Kylie Jenner's Hidden Hills home is as lavish as you might expect, with a wine store nestled underneath the stairs and black-and-white framed photos on the walls. A bench next to the stairs displays a selection of books and a plant, while Kylie has a comfy chair and circular mirror on the other side of the hallway.

Cristiano-Ronaldo-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
4/13

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's home in Madeira has an open staircase in the living room, which takes advantage of the beautiful ocean views with two large windows alongside, and a glass railing to let the light shine through.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo's Madeira home is the perfect place to isolate

Leigh-Anne-Pinnock-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
5/13

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

The entrance to Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock's home is incredibly grand, with a curved staircase featuring a wooden bannister at the centre of the hallway, and a black piano positioned underneath.

Ruth-Langsford-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
6/13

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Ruth and Eamonn have a large hallway with a wooden winding staircase at their Surrey home, which they have decorated in neutral tones, with cream tiled flooring and a runner down the middle of the stairs.

Victoria-Beckham-London-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
7/13

David and Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham often poses on the stairs of her London home for Instagram photos, and we can see why. The Beckhams' Holland Park has a spacious hallway with black-and-white tiled flooring and a staircase with a floor-to-ceiling window overlooking the garden halfway up.

RELATED: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's £31m London home

Ronan-Keating-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
8/13

Ronan and Storm Keating

Ronan and Storm have taken advantage of the stunning country views from their family home with this double-height entrance hall, with an open staircase and windows looking out across their garden and beyond. A statement light fitting hangs from the ceiling, and the couple has a seating area on their landing area.

Gordon-Ramsay-LA-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
9/13

Gordon Ramsay

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has a double-height entrance hall in his Los Angeles home, with a wraparound balcony on the first floor, huge pendant lights hanging down from the ceiling and a statement neon light that reads: "My last great adventure is you."

Kate-Rio-Ferdinand-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
10/13

Kate and Rio Ferdinand

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have a curved staircase at the entrance to their Essex home, with black metal bannisters and white wooden stairs with a grey carpet runner at the centre. A large mirror helps to make the space feel even bigger, while the rest of the hallway has grey panelling running around the bottom half of the walls.

MORE: Take a look inside Kate and Rio Ferdinand's family home

Kris-Jenner-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
11/13

Kris Jenner

Visitors to Kris Jenner's home are welcomed into her huge hallway, which has a staircase on both sides and a mezzanine balcony with black metal railings. Black-and-white tiled flooring runs throughout the entrance hall, while Kris also has huge plants positioned next to the stairs.

Lucy-Mecklenburgh-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
12/13

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas

The hallway at Lucy's Essex home has been beautifully styled with a marble and gold West Elm table at the bottom of the stairs, a full-length mirror, and slim grey sofa with framed prints hung overhead.

Jenna-Dewan-house-staircase
13/13

Jenna Dewan

The staircase is positioned in the middle of the open-plan living area at Jenna Dewan's new home, and features glass panels with metal bannisters, and windows spanning the height of the room to fill the space with natural light.

Photo: AllModern

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...