The grandest celebrity hallways and staircases: from Ruth Langsford to Victoria Beckham

From Catherine Zeta-Jones to Victoria Beckham, these celebrities have ensured their guests get a great first impression when visiting their homes by designing the most incredible entrance hallways. Featuring striking staircases, stylish accessories and personal touches they are all unique in their own way, and definitely make us want to see more! Read on for just a few of our favourites…
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine has the most impressive entrance to her New York home, with double-height ceilings and an open staircase from which she hung garlands and fairy lights at Christmas. With a chandelier hanging overhead and more polished wooden stairs leading into the rest of the house, the hallway is picture-perfect.