Inside Kylie Jenner's new £29million home – complete with cinema, tennis court & a bar

The 22-year-old has moved house during the coronavirus lockdown

Inside Kylie Jenner's new £29million home – complete with cinema, tennis court & a bar
Inside Kylie Jenner's new £29million home – complete with cinema, tennis court & a bar

Chloe Best
Kylie Jenner has owned several incredible properties over the past few years, but her latest investment may just top them all. The 22-year-old has moved into a new £29million mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, during the coronavirus lockdown and has wasted no time in getting settled in with her daughter Stormi.

The resort compound boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathroom, as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court and a home cinema as well as an outdoor projection screen. Two guest apartments also sit within the estate for visiting friends and family.

Kylie's social media posts have offered a look around the house, from the pool area to one of the lavish bathrooms. Keep reading to see more…

This gorgeous living room area has silver-coloured seating and a desk next to the door leading out to the pool.

The house has its own bar area with a TV mounted on the wall behind, so Kylie and her friends can catch up on TV while enjoying a drink.

While Kylie's new house has a fully-equipped chef's kitchen, there are more cooking facilities in this room, which features a muted white and grey colour scheme, with grey sofas and a large piece of art hanging on the wall.

One of the bathrooms is so luxurious it could rival a spa, with a free-standing bathtub, a huge walk-in shower cubicle and a double sink area where she keeps her own Kylie Cosmetics products, of course.

Kylie's daughter Stormi has her own playroom, with a shelving unit to store all of her arts and crafts equipment, and colourful foam tiles on the wooden flooring.

There is lots of outdoor seating by the pool, including this cabana with plush grey sofas that is positioned next to the living room.

On the other side of the swimming pool there are more different covered zones, including one with sun loungers, a dining area, and a gym.

The swimming pool runs down the middle of the house, with sun loungers and comfy seating on either side, making it a great spot for entertaining.

Kylie has been spending lots of time with Stormi at their sports court, which is located in the grounds of the resort compound.

Stormi is lucky enough to have a playhouse with slides, swings and a climbing wall on the lawn of their garden.

The toddler can also play in this amazing playhouse, which has a porch, white picket fence and has been filled with a selection of her toys.

