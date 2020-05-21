﻿
22 Photos | Homes

Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning London house where she is isolating with her family

The This Morning presenter lives with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children

Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning London house where she is isolating with her family
Inside Holly Willoughby's stunning London house where she is isolating with her family

Photo: © Instagram
Holly Willoughby has continued to work throughout the coronavirus pandemic, going live on This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield in the week, as well as recording appearances on Celebrity Juice at home before announcing her exit from the show. But like many working parents, she has also found herself taking on a new role as a teacher as she home schools her three children when she returns to their London home.

The 39-year-old has been taking advantage of her extra time at home by getting stuck into a range of activities, from growing her own fruit and vegetables in the garden to making cakes with her daughter Belle, and her social media posts have offered another glimpse inside the beautiful property. Keep reading to see more…

Photo: © Instagram
The Garden:

In a photo posted on Mother's Day 2017, Holly could be seen relaxing in her large back garden, which has wicker chairs on the patio and a number of beautiful plants. It appears to be the perfect spot for her children to play, with a slide and toys visible in the background.

Photo: © Instagram
Holly got stuck into some gardening during the lockdown, and shared a photo showing how she has raised beds for growing fruit and vegetables, while she was also growing some potatoes in sacks on the patio alongside.

Photo: © Instagram
The Kitchen:

The kitchen appears to be a spacious room, with plenty of storage space and room for Holly to prepare food – in this case, Christmas dinner for her family! The cupboards are a matte white, with glass display cupboards to showcase mugs and crockery. Holly's love of Emma Bridgewater is evident – she appears to have the complete colourful polka dot dinnerware set, which ranges from £19.95 for a bowl to £74.95 for the hen on nest that can be seen in the background of the photo.

MORE: How to recreate Holly Willoughby's kitchen

Photo: © Instagram
Holly and Belle worked together to make an ice cream cake for her birthday, with a photo showing the pair sat together at their kitchen island, which has white worktops, and parquet flooring throughout the room.

Photo: © Instagram
Holly gave fans a sneak peek inside her kitchen when she did some arts and crafts over the summer of 2019, making her own version of Forky from Toy Story 4. The room has cabinets lining the walls from floor to ceiling, and parquet flooring throughout.

The room has white fitted cabinets and appears to lead off the hallway, which has wooden flooring and an open wooden staircase. 

MORE: Holly Willoughby's wedding: A look back at her big day

 

Photo: © Instagram
The TV presenter has a white wooden staircase in her home, with a grey and white striped carpet runner down the centre of the stairs.

Photo: © Instagram
Holly also has a number of personalised mugs from Emma Bridgewater, including a Christmas-themed cup hand painted with her name and sprigs of Holly. In another photo shared with her 6.3 million followers, she can also be seen sipping out one of the brand's "Granny" mugs.

Photo: © Instagram
The mum-of-three couldn't resist sharing a video from her kitchen when promoting the release of her parenting book, Truly Scrumptious Baby. Holly has added on-trend touches to the room with hanging copper utensils and a matching KitchenAid mixer, which typically retail for over £700.

Photo: © Instagram
The This Morning presenter shared a video as she relaxed with her pet cat Bluebell – offering a glimpse inside her gorgeous dining room in the process. The clip showed the cat sitting on the dining table and playing with Holly's luxurious Diptyque Christmas carousel candle. The carousel costs £30 and sits on top of the scented candle, making a festive addition to Holly's home. "Bluebell… she as excited for Christmas as me… and before you ask, no it's not alight!!" she captioned the clip.

 

GALLERY: 28 of the most beautiful celebrity living rooms

 

Photo: © Instagram
The Dining Room:

Holly's dining room features in a few photos, including this snap where she is enjoying fondue and champagne, with carrots, broccoli and bread served off polka dot dining plates and dipped into a traditional fondue set.

Photo: © Instagram
Holly has opted for a neutral colour scheme in the dining room, with a white gloss table and co-ordinating white wicker-backed chairs. A vase filled with flowers adds a pop of colour, while a butterfly print tray topped with various candles adds the perfect finishing touches.

Photo: © Instagram
The This Morning presenter showed the realities of being a busy working mum with this photo, which she said "pretty much sums up my life!" The dining table is not only in use as a place for her children to read and do art, but also holds a huge makeup kit, so Holly can get glammed up for an awards ceremony.

Photo: © Instagram
Holly showed how she and Belle made their own den to escape the rainy weather, sparking concern from her fans that she had got bad luck after putting up an umbrella indoors. 

Photo: © Instagram
Chester’s bedroom

Holly showed a peek inside her youngest son Chester’s bedroom, showing his "nearest and dearest" – a selection of fluffy rabbit toys. The youngster’s bedroom has been painted green, with all of his toys lined up against the wall.

Photo: © Instagram
The Living Room:

Holly's lounge has parquet flooring and is furnished with a plush grey sofa and matching ottoman. A photo shared in December showed her Christmas tree in the corner with wrapped presents taking pride of place underneath, while one of her children's pirate ship toys can also be seen on the floor.

GALLERY: See Phillip Schofield's beautiful home

Photo: © Instagram
The Bedroom:

Holly gave fans a peek inside her bedroom with this photo, posted on her birthday in 2017, when she was surprised by all three of her children in bed. The This Morning presenter appears to have a dark wooden bed frame, floral patterned wallpaper, and plain white bedding – perhaps a piece from her Dunelm collection?

Photo: © Instagram
Holly's bedroom looks super cosy, so much so that even her pet cat loves to relax there. The décor is muted with white bedding and a grey knitted throw, with a grey armchair and ornate marble fireplace visible in the background.

Photo: © Instagram
The Bathroom:

We don't know what we love more, Holly's T-shirt or her bathroom décor! The 39-year-old posed for a selfie in her bathroom, inadvertently showing off the marble effect tiling and walk in shower cubicle, which featured a glass screen and chrome finishes. A matching chrome towel rail and white towels can also be seen on the wall beside her.

While taking a photo of Bluebell peeking over the edge of the white tub, Holly gave us another glimpse inside her gorgeous bathroom. With chic white wooden blinds, retro-looking bath taps and even an exfoliating body puff sponge, it looks like the perfect place to unwind.

Photo: © Instagram
The mum-of-three shared her secret for tackling eye bags while offering a glimpse in her bathroom at the process. Holly showed she has a luxurious roll-top bath and retro high-cistern toilet, with a wooden vanity unit around the sink.

