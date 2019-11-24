﻿
Inside Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly's incredible home with Vernon Kay

Tess and Vernon are certainly isolating in style

Inside Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly's incredible home with Vernon Kay
Inside Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly's incredible home with Vernon Kay

Strictly Come Dancing star Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay share a beautiful family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire with their two daughters Phoebe and Amber, and the couple have shared several looks inside since the UK went into lockdown. It features its own private swimming pool and a huge garden with space for her beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow, while Tess clearly has an eye for interior design.

MORE: Inside Amanda Holden's 2 stunning family homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds

The mum-of-two has previously spoken to HELLO! about their family life at home, saying she loves the time she isn't working and is able to relax with her daughters. "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum," she said. Scroll through to see more of their family home…

Tess shared a look inside her reception area before she headed out for the National Television Awards. It's decorated with wooden floors, and features a grey sofa with yellow and white cushions and one black and white polka dot style. The windows are designed with thin black frames, and Tess keeps two mini topiary trees in white pots on the window sills. 

Tess shared a video inside her living room when she launched a new home range in collaboration with Next, revealing grey walls with two pieces of grey and black art work and a biscuit-coloured L-shaped sofa. The large lounge spills out into the kitchen.

On Tess' birthday, she gave fans a look inside the dining room, featuring white walls, a large hatch where the family keep their books stacked, and white leather chevron dining chairs.

In the garden, Tess and Vernon have their very own vegetable patch. She shared a photo on Instagram and captioned it, "We made a tiny ‘experimental’ vegetable plot and planted these at the start of lockdown, and am now chuffed to bits as the first raspberries and strawberries have just made an appearance. Been making a conscious effort to boost the old wellbeing by staying positive and engaged in enriching activities and it feels good growing stuff."

Tess and Vernon's country house has lots of lovely features, including a bay window in the kitchen. In April when Vernon celebrated his birthday, the Strictly host shared a photo of her husband sitting down at the kitchen table with a huge birthday cake. 

Tess gave a glimpse at her dressing room over the summer, as she decluttered her dressing table and organised her makeup. The TV presenter has a white dressing table with a Hollywood-style lit-up mirror and drawers dedicated to all of her beauty products. Tess has kept her vast array of lip glosses and lipsticks organised in Perspex containers within a drawer, while her brushes are all stored in patterned mugs on top. Among the makeup buys in Tess’ stash is Urban Decay’s cult All Nighter setting spray, and Benefit’s the POREfessional primer.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter has a huge open plan kitchen and living room area with glass doors surrounding the space that lead out into the garden. The room is light and airy with white walls and pale flooring, with duck egg blue sofas to add a pop of colour.

The 49-year-old has a passion for interiors, and previously admitted she got "really excited" about buying this new cushion. "Does anyone else get REALLY excited about a new cushion…?! Mine are taking over the sofa! Love this new purchase… love interiors shopping full stop!"

Tess and Vernon hosted a sleepover party for their daughter Amber, including mini tent beds from Sleepunderparties. "It's like a mini festival in here!" Tess captioned the post, adding: "Next up; popcorn and a movie and unicorn birthday cake."

Makeup fanatic Tess often shares tutorials with her fans – offering a glimpse at her bathroom in the process! The room has a neutral colour scheme with a white suite. Tess has her luxurious beauty products on display in silver caddies over the bath, along with a reed diffuser.

Both Vernon and Tess appear to be big animal lovers, and have lots of pets in their family home. The former T4 host shared a photo with one of their pet rabbits, showing a look at a fish tank in the background, writing: "Sunday Funday! Cleaning the house of the rabbits. Does any other animal poop as much!!??"

We don’t know what we’re more impressed by – Tess' handstand skills or her pristine garden! The mum-of-two shared this photo as she enjoyed some Sunday downtime, telling fans: "SUNDAY. My favourite day of the week; time to chill out, play out and feast with family and friends."

Tess has previously revealed this is her "favourite spot" in her garden. The wooden decking has a large wicker sofa where the TV presenter can relax and enjoy a cuppa while cuddling her pet dog.

The couple also have a rattan sofa set with padded seating and geometric print cushions, where both Tess and Vernon have shared photos as they relax outdoors with a book on the weekend.

The couple have a private swimming pool in their back garden – perfect for fun with their two daughters over the summer! "I'm comin' for ya… Happy HEATWAVE!" Tess captioned this photo, showing her inflatable flamingo in the pool.

Tess and Vernon's garden is huge, with plenty of space for their two daughters to play and for her pet Shetland ponies – Honey and Willow – to roam. The couple bought the ponies earlier this year, and Vernon even constructed a home for the animals in their garden after Tess said it had always been a dream of hers to own some.

