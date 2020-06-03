Inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping family home in Surrey

If you’re looking for interior design inspiration, look no further than Frankie Bridge, who lives in a gorgeous Surrey home with husband Wayne Bridge and their two sons, Parker and Carter. The Saturdays singer has shared more photos inside the property than ever before since going into lockdown, revealing a huge kitchen, a home gym, a stylish living room and a walk-in wardrobe that we could only dream of.
The wardrobe features in several of Frankie’s Instagram snaps, with the fashion-conscious star often posing amid the floor-to-ceiling rails and shelving to showcase her latest style picks. Meanwhile, her sons Parker and Carter are lucky enough to have their own playroom and amazing bedrooms, as well as a large garden to play in. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Frankie and Wayne’s home…