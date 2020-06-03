﻿
12 Photos | Homes

12 celebrities with amazing outdoor living rooms: Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner & more

Get inspiration for your own garden makeover

12 celebrities with amazing outdoor living rooms: Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner & more
You're reading

12 celebrities with amazing outdoor living rooms: Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner & more

1/12
Next

Natalie Lowe shares photo of adorable son taking after his godfather Ian Waite
Chloe Best
1-Chrissy-Teigen-outdoor-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
1/12

When designing our gardens, the experts say we should consider our outdoor space as another room, and these celebrities have all complied. With comfy sofas, coffee tables and even cinema screens, they have created amazing outdoor living room areas with the benefit of beautiful views and, for many, an idyllic poolside location. Keep reading to see a few of our favourites…

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The terrace at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Los Angeles mansion has been transformed into a dreamy outdoor living room, with an enormous sofa lined with cushions to snuggle up on next to their swimming pool.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's garden will blow your mind

2-Kylie-Jenner-outdoor-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/12

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's new Holmby Hills estate has several al fresco seating areas on either side of the swimming pool, including this cosy covered living room, which has grey cushioned sofas where she can relax in the shade.

3-Andrea-McLean-garden-porch
Photo: © Instagram
3/12

Andrea McLean

Loose Women star Andrea McLean has previously said that the porch outside her Surrey home is her favourite place in the world, and we can see why! The huge outdoor space has wooden decking, a comfy swinging seat, a rocking chair and potted plants, with steps leading down into the garden, making it the ideal place to relax.

RELATED: Inside Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean's family home

4-Frankie-Bridge-outdoor-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge created a fabulous outdoor living room for her children Parker and Carter during the coronavirus lockdown, with blue cushioned sofas, a parasol trimmed with fairy lights, and a log burning fire where they made s'mores together.

MORE: Parasols for the garden to elevate your outdoor space

5-Kendall-Jenner-outdoor-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
5/12

Kendall Jenner

We can't help but feel envious after seeing Kendall Jenner's outdoor seating area, with a bank of sofas positioned next to a fire pit and looking across to her swimming pool, which has bright pink under-lighting.

6-Jennifer-Lawrence-NY-penthouse-living-room
6/12

Jennifer Lawrence

Who wouldn't love this outdoor living room at Jennifer Lawrence's New York penthouse? The amazing space has a wall-mounted television, fireplace and sofa looking out over the Hudson River.

Photos: Compass Realty

MORE: Jennifer Lawrence knocks £2.6m off asking price for her New York penthouse

7-Kelly-Clarkson-outdoor-living-room
7/12

Kelly Clarkson

As well as having an enormous indoor living room and entertaining area, Kelly Clarkson's California mansion also has a second outdoor living room, which is covered and features a large L-shaped sofa, a television and a fireplace.

Photo: Cameron Carothers for Compass

8-Christine-Lampard-outdoor-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

Christine Lampard

With cushioned rattan sofas and a matching coffee table, Frank and Christine Lampard can enjoy the summer weather in comfort on the patio of their London mansion, where they also have a huge gas BBQ set up.

READ: Inside Christine and Frank Lampard's London home

9-Stacey-Solomon-outdoor-seating-area
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have created a relaxing space to spend summer evenings after investing a grey cushioned corner sofa and huge coffee table with a fire pit at the centre. The perfect spot for romantic date nights at home.

SEE MORE: Inside Stacey and Joe's family home

10-Patsy-Palmer-living-room-terrace
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

Patsy Palmer

Former EastEnders actress can take advantage of the stunning ocean views from her Malibu home from this outdoor living room on her terrace, which features a large grey sofa, a geometric patterned rug and table with fire pit.

11-Dianne-Buswell-Joe-Sugg-terrace
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

Strictly couple Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell have transformed the rooftop of their London home into a great extension of their indoor space, with a rattan sofa, bean bags and hanging egg chair with views across the city.

12-Vicky-Pattison-balcony
Photo: © Instagram
12/12

Vicky Pattison

Proving you don't need a huge outdoor space to create your very own al fresco living area, Vicky Pattison transformed the balcony of her apartment with a sofa and chairs, a geometric print rug and a string of lights across the railing, which she has called her very own "secret garden in the sky".

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...