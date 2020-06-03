Inside The One Show host Alex Jones' stunning London family home

Alex Jones has been continuing to present The One Show in the BBC studios amid the coronavirus pandemic, rather than present from home like many stars like Ant and Dec did.
The Welsh TV presenter lives in London in a Victorian house that she renovated with her husband Charlie Thomson in 2016 before they moved in. The couple have maintained many of the period features in their home, but stylish touches including their gorgeous green kitchen, cosy living room and Scandi-inspired bedroom add a modern spin. Keep reading to see where Alex and Charlie live with their sons Teddy and Kit…