﻿
25 Photos | Homes

Inside the jaw-dropping Kardashian-Jenner homes where the family are isolating

See where Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, Kendall, Kylie and mum Kris live

Inside the jaw-dropping Kardashian-Jenner homes where the family are isolating
You're reading

Inside the jaw-dropping Kardashian-Jenner homes where the family are isolating

1/25
Next

How to get free delivery on your Amazon orders
Chloe Best
2-kylie-jenner-house-living-room
1/25

The Kardashian-Jenner family have been sharing several photos from inside their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, and we are truly blown away. Kylie Jenner moved into a new £29million mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, during the lockdown period and has wasted no time in showing it off. It boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathroom, as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court and a home cinema.

Keep reading to see inside the houses of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall and Kris

Kylie Jenner

Kylie's gorgeous living room area has silver-coloured seating and a desk next to the door leading out to the pool.

3-kylie-jenner-house-bar
2/25

The house has its own bar area with a TV mounted on the wall behind, so Kylie and her friends can catch up on TV while enjoying a drink.

5-kylie-jenner-house-bathroom
3/25

One of the bathrooms is so luxurious it could rival a spa, with a free-standing bathtub, a huge walk-in shower cubicle and a double sink area where she keeps her own Kylie Cosmetics products, of course.

10-kylie-jenner-house-tennis-court
4/25

Kylie has been spending lots of time with Stormi at their sports court, which is located in the grounds of the resort compound.

Kim-Kardashian-house-kitchen
5/25

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian lives with her husband Kanye West and their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The 39-year-old opened the doors to their "minimalistic monastery" home in a video for Vogue's 73 Questions, giving a glimpse inside the open plan kitchen and living room, which has a huge central island and range oven with aluminium splashbacks, and a dining table where they can sit together at mealtimes.

Kim-Kardashian-house-second-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
6/25

In January 2020, Kim surprised her fans by revealing she and Kanye have a secret second kitchen in their house, where they have a team of professional chefs working to prepare their family's meals. The second kitchen looks more like something you might find in a restaurant, with stainless steel cabinets and worktops, and a walk-in refrigerator.

Kim Kardashian house wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
7/25

The mum-of-four gave fans a peek inside her incredible wardrobe that looks more like a shop, with open shelving displaying her insane collection of designer handbags and shoes.

Kim Kardashian house bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/25

Elsewhere in their home, Kim and Kanye have opted for a more minimalistic aesthetic, with the spacious bathroom featuring a free-standing grey concrete bathtub and sink, with black taps and shower head, and little else in the way of decoration.

MORE: What is Kim Kardashian's net worth?

kim-kardashian-wyoming-ranch
Photo: © Instagram
9/25

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her husband are also said to have spent £11.4million on a ranch in Wyoming, which spans over 3,000 acres of land with two lakes, a working horse barn and cattle ranch. A far cry from the couple’s main family home in Hidden Hills, California, the huge property is also said to have its own private mountain range, a restaurant, saloon, at least ten cabins and an event building.

Kourtney Kardashian house wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
10/25

Kourtney Kardashian

Kim’s sister Kourtney also has a wardrobe most women would dream of, with floor-to-ceiling shelving lined with her huge shoe collection, as well as open clothing rails and a cabinet of accessories.

Kourtney-Kardashian-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
11/25

Kourtney Kardashian's kitchen is ultra-stylish and modern, with a range oven featuring stainless steel splashbacks and open shelving so her herbs and spices are close at hand while cooking.

Kourtney-Kardashian-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
12/25

Kourtney's house has a huge garden with beautiful views from its pristine lawns and swimming pool. The mum-of-three and her former partner Scott Disick recently installed an amazing play house in the garden for their children, designed as a tech-free zone where they can play and relax.

Kourtney Kardashian living room
Photo: © Instagram
13/25

The mum-of-three has previously said she would love to be an interior designer, and she certainly appears to have a flair for styling judging by this beautiful sitting room, which features neatly-stacked books on the coffee tables, an open log fire and array of sofas and a chaise longue creating a cosy ambience.

Kourtney Kardashian guest bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
14/25

Kourtney previously gave fans a glimpse inside the guest room she has designed for visitors, which she said she wanted to give a "hotel vibe", with fresh bathrobes and towels, extra blankets and bottled water.

Kendall Jenner house living room
Photo: © Instagram
15/25

Kendall Jenner

Kendall lives in Beverly Hills, in a home she bought from Charlie Sheen in 2017. Her sister Kourtney has previously shared a look inside her living room, which has chic rose-coloured sofas, a wooden coffee table and Marilyn Monroe artwork on the walls.

Kendall Jenner house pantry
Photo: © Instagram
16/25

Kourtney has also shared a look inside Kendall’s pantry, which is filled with dried foods including cereals, flour and crackers, all of which are stored in labelled glass jars and containers on floor-to-ceiling shelving.

Kendall-Jenner-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
17/25

Model Kendall Jenner has the bathroom of dreams in her home, complete with a shiny gold free-standing bathtub positioned at the middle of the room next to the window.

Khloe Kardashian house nursery
Photo: © Getty Images
18/25

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is planning a big house move amid the coronavirus pandemic, after listing her Calabasas mansion for sale at £15million ($18.5million). According to Khloe's realtor, the 11,000-square-foot house sits on two acres of land and is one of only 16 properties that sits on Malibu Canyon. There are six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, outdoor swimming pool, cinema room and even a meditation trail.

Her daughter True also has the most beautiful nursery. It has been expertly designed with a pretty pink colour scheme and clear Nursery Works Vetro crib - the same design as the one used by Kim Kardashian for her three children.

GALLERY: See more of Khloe Kardashian's home

Khloe-Kardashian-daughter-True-nursery-bed
Photo: © Instagram
19/25

The nursery also features a huge sofa lined with cushions, a fluffy throw and True's toys. A cream rug sits on the floor, while a sheep model is positioned next to the window. "One of my favourite places," Khloé said of the space.

Khloe-Kardashian-home-gym
Photo: © Instagram
20/25

Khloé Kardashian has a home gym that could rival any fitness centre, with a vast array of cardio equipment and weights so she can maintain her workout routine without ever leaving the house.

Khloe Kardashian house pantry
Photo: © Instagram
21/25

The mum-of-one has previously shared a look inside her amazing pantry, which is organised to perfection with ingredients on display in glass jars and baskets on floor-to-ceiling shelving.

Khloe Kardashian home cinema
Photo: © Instagram
22/25

Khloe’s interior designer Martyn previously shared a photo of her super-stylish home cinema on Instagram, telling followers that it would have been the perfect spot to watch the Super Bowl. The space is ideal for entertaining, with cushioned seating and recliners, and an entire wall dedicated to a huge cinema screen.

Kris Jenner house living room
Photo: © Instagram
23/25

Kris Jenner

Momager Kris Jenner has said she wanted her home to have a relaxing aesthetic, with her living room having a monochromatic colour palette with metallic accents. "I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful," Kris told Architectural Digest of her vision, which was designed in collaboration between Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements.

Kris Jenner house seating area
Photo: © Instagram
24/25

"One of my favourite sitting area moments with Liz and my GORGEOUS Baccarat chandelier," Kris captioned this photo which showed a seating area with two chairs, a coffee table and breathtaking chandelier hanging overhead.

STORY: Kris and Kylie Jenner share a look inside their amazing homes

Kris-Jenner-house-Palm-Springs
25/25

As well as a property in Hidden Hills, Kris Jenner also owns a holiday home in Palm Springs, which has featured in several episodes of the reality TV show and has seven bedrooms, a huge open plan kitchen and living area, and outdoor pool with scenic desert views.

Photo courtesy of hayu

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...