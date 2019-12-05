Inside Coronation Street star Alan Halsall's home with girlfriend Tisha Merry

Coronation Street couple Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry took their relationship to the next level by moving in together in late 2019. The former co-stars moved in together in the £750,000 home Alan previously shared with his ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson and their daughter Sienna-Rae, five, and it is truly one of the most impressive properties we have ever seen. Take a tour...
Alan revealed a full view of their glamorous living room as the pair celebrated their anniversary from home during the coronavirus pandemic. It features a white, black and grey colour scheme with three brushed velvet sofas, and glass accents including a drum-shaped chandelier and a large side table. There is also a flatscreen TV in the middle of the room, and in-built shelves on either side with a selection of ornaments and photo frames.