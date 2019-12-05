﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Inside Coronation Street star Alan Halsall's home with girlfriend Tisha Merry

The couple live in an enormous property near Manchester

1/11
Chloe Best
alan halsall home living room a
1/11

Coronation Street couple Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry took their relationship to the next level by moving in together in late 2019. The former co-stars moved in together in the £750,000 home Alan previously shared with his ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson and their daughter Sienna-Rae, five, and it is truly one of the most impressive properties we have ever seen. Take a tour...

Alan revealed a full view of their glamorous living room as the pair celebrated their anniversary from home during the coronavirus pandemic. It features a white, black and grey colour scheme with three brushed velvet sofas, and glass accents including a drum-shaped chandelier and a large side table. There is also a flatscreen TV in the middle of the room, and in-built shelves on either side with a selection of ornaments and photo frames.

alan halsall tisha merry youtube room a
2/11

Alan's girlfriend Tisha has her very own YouTube room for filming in the house, which she previously unveiled on Instagram. It's decorated with white walls and plush grey carpets, and features mustard furniture including a large button-back velvet sofa and a matching pouffe.

alan halsall home pool a
3/11

Alan, Tisha and Alan's daughter Sienna-Rae have been enjoying the warm weather during the lockdown period, and have set up an enormous paddling pool in the garden. Tisha captioned this post, "Garden vacay," and also inadvertently revealed a set of brown and cream garden furniture in the background.

1-Alan-Halsall-house-outside
Photo: © Instagram
4/11

The couple went all out at Christmas. The front of Alan's house was trimmed with lights, with three lit-up reindeer models standing on the porch above the front door. "May all your Christmas dreams come true," Alan captioned the photos of his lavish decorations.

2-Alan-Halsall-house-driveway
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

Alan gave his followers another look at the outside of his house when he bought a new car in April, which he parked on the driveway in front of his double front doors and alongside his pristine lawn. "You can't buy happiness but… you can buy a new car and that's kind of the same thing," he wrote.

3-Alan-Halsall-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
6/11

The property has a huge hallway with tiled flooring and a wraparound staircase; the ideal spot to position their huge Christmas tree, which has been trimmed with glittering red and gold decorations.

4-Alan-Halsall-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

The soap actor has hung a striking circular mirror on the wall to add a decorative touch to their hallway, which has a pale grey colour scheme and grey tiled flooring.

5-Alan-Halsall-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
8/11

Alan gave his followers a look inside his huge living room when he first moved into the house in 2018, showing he has opted for a similar grey palette in there too, with fluffy carpets and spotlights integrated into the ceilings.

6-Alan-Halsall-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
9/11

A photo shared by Tisha in November showed how they have since made the living room a lot more homely, with grey velvet sofas and shelves hung on the walls to showcase framed photos and plants.

6-Alan-Halsall-Tisha-Merry-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
10/11

Tisha shared a look in their bedroom when she launched her new YouTube channel in December. Their bed, which has a huge upholstered headboard, has been decorated for Christmas with a string of fairy lights. Meanwhile, mirrored bedside tables with matching lamps sit on either side of the bed.

7-Alan-Halsall-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
11/11

The house has a huge garden with a patio and lawn where Sienna-Rae can play and ride her bike. Bi-fold doors lead out to the terrace from the ground floor of the house, while the master bedroom on the first floor boasts its own spacious balcony overlooking the garden.

