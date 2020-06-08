Loose Women star Saira Khan's house will give you serious interiors inspo

Saira Khan has been helping to keep her followers fit on lockdown by sharing regular workout videos on Instagram, and they've offered a peek inside her beautiful house and garden in the process. The Loose Women panellist lives with her husband and children in a property they have recently renovated – and the results are stunning. As well as having a modern open-plan dining room and kitchen, Saira also has a huge garden and luxurious living room that is giving us some major interior design inspiration.
One living area has high ceilings and cream walls, with a large palm plant in a pot to one side of a set of stairs leading elsewhere in the house. Saira has a navy velvet sofa and gold bar cart in one corner, with artwork hanging overhead. Keep reading to see more…