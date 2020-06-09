Inside This Morning star Alison Hammond's new house in Birmingham

Alison Hammond moved into her new home in Birmingham with her son Aiden earlier this year, and has taken the opportunity to renovate her garden single-handedly during the coronavirus lockdown. The This Morning presenter has shared a look inside the property during her regular appearances on the ITV show with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, and even picked up some interior design advice from Kelly Hoppen on how to organise her open-plan living room and kitchen area.
One room where Alison filmed a competition segment for the show has pale grey walls and carpets, with a grey and white striped roller blind at the window and a statement tower light fitting in the corner. The former Big Brother star has a television mounted on the wall behind her, and underneath she has ornaments on display along with her TRIC award. Keep reading to see more of Alison's house…