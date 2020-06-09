10 celebrities who live on farms: Chris Pratt, Oprah Winfrey & more

While many stars have invested in multi-million dollar mansions with luxury amenities including swimming pools and spas, some others prefer a more laidback way of life when they're not working. From Oprah Winfrey to Zayn Malik, discover the surprising celebrities who have a second career as a farmer on their own private farms or ranches…
Matt Baker
Matt Baker lives on a farm in Hertfordshire with his wife Nicola and their two children. The Countryfile presenter juggles his television career with working as a farmer, caring for a huge array of animals including sheep, chicken, dogs and donkeys, and he has previously said he loves the rural lifestyle so much he tries to be "back home as quick as possible" after work.