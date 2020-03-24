20 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life

Just like millions of people around the world, the royals are currently spending time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. While the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are staying at Windsor Castle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are at Anmer Hall with their three young children, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Los Angeles with their son Archie Harrison.
While we don't often get to see what it is really like to live like a royal, thanks to social media we have been able to get rare access-all-areas peeks into the royal residences, and how the likes of Princess Eugenie and the Countess of Wessex spend their time behind closed doors. Keep reading to see more…
Prince William and Kate
The royal family are just like us, and have been using Zoom to not only stay in touch with each other during the coronavirus lockdown, but also to continue their work. In honour of International Nurses Day in May, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex all shared videos from their respective homes.