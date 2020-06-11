﻿
7 Photos | Homes

Inside You Are What You Wear host Rylan Clark-Neal's glamorous Essex home

The TV personality even has his own diary room!

Photo: © Instagram
Rylan Clark-Neal is back on our screens with his new BBC show, You Are What You Wear, and will no doubt be settling down to watch the show at home with his husband Dan Neal. The couple live together in a five-bedroom property in Essex, which Rylan previously revealed they renovated from a bungalow into the glamorous home he regularly shares photos of on Instagram – and it even has its own diary room!

Rylan has the Celebrity Big Brother chair from when he won the series in 2013, and while we are yet to see it on his Instagram feed, his other social media posts have offered a glimpse at his luxurious open-plan kitchen and living room. The living room has velvet sofas topped with purple cushions, and a mirrored coffee table where he has candles from his own homeware collection on display. Keep reading to see more of Rylan's home…

Photo: © Instagram
The Ready, Steady, Cook host has a wall-mounted television opposite the sofa, with an electric fireplace integrated into the wall below. Rylan has stuck to a grey colour palette, but has metallic accents including three silver animal models on the floor, to add a luxurious finishing touch.

Photo: © Instagram
The living room, kitchen and dining room are all open-plan, with dark Italian concrete cabinets and the white Milano Contour island unit from Wren Kitchens. Rylan has hung three pendant lights above the island, and has integrated appliances and wine fridges in the pristinely-styled space.

Photo: © Instagram
Rylan's fridge/freezer sits at the centre of the kitchen, and is surrounded by two wine fridges and integrated ovens.

Photo: © Instagram
The 31-year-old shared a look in his very own glam room after receiving this House of Sparkle glittery furniture. "I said no more glitter but couldn't help myself," he said of the dressing table, chest of drawers and mirror, which also have a polished glittery finish.

Photo: © Instagram
The room has tiled flooring and a matching coffee table from the same range at the centre. Rylan has two black sofas topped with purple cushions, and a vase of flowers and plant on display.

