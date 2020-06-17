﻿
Inside David and Victoria Beckham's £19million Miami penthouse

The Beckhams now have their own helipad

Inside David and Victoria Beckham's £19million Miami penthouse
Inside David and Victoria Beckham's £19million Miami penthouse

Bridie Wilkins
Not only is David Beckham a doting dad to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, a wife to fashion icon Victoria Beckham and a legendary footballer, he's also part-owner of Miami football club Inter Miami. It makes sense then, that the couple should own a home in the city, even if they do already have two impressive properties in London and the Cotswolds. In April, the couple dropped £19million on an apartment inside a seven-star resort known as the One Thousand Museum with 62 floors where only 100 tenants live. Take a look…

When the building was designed, the intention was to include facilities to mirror a seven-star hotel. These included an infinity pool and bar, a treatment spa, a hair and beauty salon, an acai and juice bar, and a sunbathing area.

From the dining room to the kitchen, every room in each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows giving impressive views of Miami.

Bedrooms inside the building feature extra large beds, while a modern décor theme is seen in futuristic furniture and impressive chandeliers.

Each penthouse in the building has its own rooftop pool.

Residents of the building also have their very own gym.

Furniture in the living rooms reflects the retro feel of Miami and Florida, with zebra-print cushions and palm tree style lampshades.

Each apartment is open plan with wall partitions (instead of doors) to separate each room. There is also an additional living area within each apartment.

The building is designed by renowned architect Zaha Hadid and is the only residential space in Miami to have a helipad, which sits just above the penthouse that David and Victoria are believed to own.  

