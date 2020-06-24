Inside 30 of the most beautiful celebrity kitchens – from Amanda Holden to Rochelle Humes

The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in any home, and thanks to the coronavirus we've all spent a whole lot more time in our kitchens than ever have! But whether your kitchen is acting as a home office, a family crafting space, a home schooling area, or the location of your daily family meal, this vital room has never been more important.
If spending all this time in your kitchen has got you thinking of renovations (or if you'd just like to close your eyes and pretend your kitchen looks different than it does) we've gathered together 30 of the most inspiring cooking spots for you to scroll through. David and Victoria Beckham, Amanda Holden and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have all put a lot of consideration into designing a kitchen that is not only stylish, but also fulfills the needs of their families, with everything from state-of-the-art appliances to custom cabinets.
SHOP: 15 of the best kitchen gadgets under £15 that will transform your kitchen (and your life)
Enjoy a quick snoop around HELLO!'s pick of the most enviable kitchens…
The Beckhams
Just like at their London home, the Beckhams have a gorgeous kitchen at their country retreat in the Cotswolds. The kitchen has stone flooring, exposed brick walls and a bottle green wooden island unit. Copper saucepans hang overhead, while a chandelier adds the ultimate luxurious finishing touch.