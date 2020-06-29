Inside the most lavish royal kitchens: from Windsor Castle to Bagshot Park

With her own team of chefs and regular state banquets and special occasions to cater for, including royal weddings, it's little surprise that the kitchens in the Queen's royal residences are bigger than the average. The kitchens in Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle are more similar to those you might find in a restaurant than in a family home, and they are filled with historic kitchenware dating back as far as the 19th century. Take a peek inside some of the most impressive royal kitchens, including the luxurious one at the Greek royals' townhouse in Manhattan, and prepare for a little kitchen envy…
The Queen's kitchen at Buckingham Palace
We got a look inside the kitchens at Buckingham Palace when baker Sophie Cabot prepared Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding cake in 2018. The huge kitchens have a marble-topped unit where the baker could prepare the ingredients, with a huge array of baking tins hanging on the wall. The space is designed for cooking on a mass scale, with several different ovens and appliances lining the walls and tiled flooring that is easy to keep clean.