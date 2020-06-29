﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Inside the most lavish royal kitchens: from Windsor Castle to Bagshot Park

Take a peek behind closed doors at these royal residences

Inside the most lavish royal kitchens: from Windsor Castle to Bagshot Park
You're reading

Inside the most lavish royal kitchens: from Windsor Castle to Bagshot Park

1/10
Next

Vernon Kay shares glimpse inside his and Tess Daly's quirky family home
Chloe Best
1-Buckingham-Palace-kitchens
Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

With her own team of chefs and regular state banquets and special occasions to cater for, including royal weddings, it's little surprise that the kitchens in the Queen's royal residences are bigger than the average. The kitchens in Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle are more similar to those you might find in a restaurant than in a family home, and they are filled with historic kitchenware dating back as far as the 19th century. Take a peek inside some of the most impressive royal kitchens, including the luxurious one at the Greek royals' townhouse in Manhattan, and prepare for a little kitchen envy…

The Queen's kitchen at Buckingham Palace

We got a look inside the kitchens at Buckingham Palace when baker Sophie Cabot prepared Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding cake in 2018. The huge kitchens have a marble-topped unit where the baker could prepare the ingredients, with a huge array of baking tins hanging on the wall. The space is designed for cooking on a mass scale, with several different ovens and appliances lining the walls and tiled flooring that is easy to keep clean.

2-Buckingham-Palace-kitchens-saucepans
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Copper saucepans dating back as far as King George IV's reign are stacked on racks in the Buckingham Palace kitchens.

MORE: Inside the Queen's home at Buckingham Palace

3-Buckingham-Palace-kitchens-royal-wedding-prep
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

The kitchens are comparable to those you would find in a restaurant, with lots of staff working across various different areas, with stainless steel fittings throughout.

Loading the player...
4/10

Prince Edward and Sophie's kitchen at Bagshot Park

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have given several glimpses inside their royal residence of Bagshot Park as they continue to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic. The mother-of-two sat in a corner of her kitchen for a video call, alongside open shelving with a telephone and selection of vases and ornaments on display. The family appear to have a classic dark navy fitted kitchen, with glass-fronted cabinets behind the Countess showing some of their fine china including an assortment of teapots and teacups and saucers on glass shelving.

Prince-Harry-Meghan-kitchen-LA
5/10

Prince Harry and Meghan's kitchen at their Los Angeles home

Prince Harry, Meghan and their son Archie have been staying at Tyler Perry's Los Angeles mansion during the coronavirus pandemic, and photos previously shared by the actor on Instagram have given a peek at the kitchen the couple will have been using during their stay.

It features a top-of-the-range Wolf oven below a marble hood, with a sign that reads: "Only Believe" on the wall. The kitchen has wooden cabinets and marble worktops, with an island unit at the middle featuring copper saucepans hanging overhead.

RELATED: Inside Tyler Perry's LA mansion where Prince Harry and Meghan are staying

4-Windsor-Castle-kitchen
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

The Queen's kitchen at Windsor Castle

The Windsor Castle kitchen is also incredibly spacious, with checkered flooring, white brick walls and double-height ceilings. There are various wooden workstations with stainless steel worktops, with ovens and hobs lining one wall. Copper pans, baking tins and trays hang around the room, while a selection of herbs, spices and condiments are on display on open shelving.

5-Windsor-Castle-kitchen-saucepans
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Just like at Buckingham Palace, a selection of copper saucepans, colanders and teapots are out on display. A large stags head on the wall adds a decorative touch.

MORE: Inside the Queen's second home Windsor Castle

6-Princess-Marie-Chantal-of-Greece-kitchen
8/10

Princess Marie-Chantal's kitchen in New York

Princess Marie-Chantal told HELLO! the kitchen at her New York home is one of the family's favourite spots to congregate together. The room has luxurious marble worktops, white cabinets and a huge island unit that is adorned with a gold vase filled with flowers.

Photos: Kate Martin

7-Princess-Marie-Chantal-New-York-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

The kitchen has a chic white and gold colour scheme, with spotlights integrated into the ceiling as well as a pair of matching pendant lights hanging over the island unit.

RELATED: Inside Crown Princess Marie of Denmark's New York home

8-Princess-Marie-Chantal-kitchen-Cotswolds
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

Princess Marie-Chantal's kitchen in the Cotswolds

The kitchen in the Greek royals' Cotswolds home, meanwhile, has a rustic country vibe. Cream cabinets and walls are offset by stone flooring and a large wooden breakfast bar lined with stools for the family to sit and eat together.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...