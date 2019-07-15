Royal homes: the sweetest personal touches from Meghan Markle's to Kate Middleton's

Just like the rest of us, royal families want to make their houses (or palaces…) homely with plenty of personal touches - be it with sweet photographs or furniture that has been passed down through generations. So, we've had a look through the archives to find all the sentimental details our favourite royals have added to their humble abodes - scroll down to see the stunning pictures!
The Queen
With such a beloved extended family, it's no surprise Her Majesty likes to decorate her homes with plenty of family photographs. In May 2018, royal fans even spotted a previously unseen photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Buckingham Palace - it's thought to be another snap from their engagement photoshoot, not released to the public.
MORE: Inside the Queen's home at Buckingham Palace