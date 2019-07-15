﻿
10 Photos | Homes

Royal homes: the sweetest personal touches from Meghan Markle's to Kate Middleton's

See how they've made their house a home...

Prince Charles and Camilla's bedroom unveiled: see where the couple stay at their country home
Fiona Ward
Photo: © PA
Just like the rest of us, royal families want to make their houses (or palaces…) homely with plenty of personal touches - be it with sweet photographs or furniture that has been passed down through generations. So, we've had a look through the archives to find all the sentimental details our favourite royals have added to their humble abodes - scroll down to see the stunning pictures! 

The Queen

With such a beloved extended family, it's no surprise Her Majesty likes to decorate her homes with plenty of family photographs. In May 2018, royal fans even spotted a previously unseen photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Buckingham Palace - it's thought to be another snap from their engagement photoshoot, not released to the public.

MORE: Inside the Queen's home at Buckingham Palace

In November 2018, a previously-unseen snap of the Queen and Prince Philip with all their grandchildren was revealed to be on display in Windsor Castle - how lovely!

The never-before-seen photo appeared to have been taken a couple of years previously, as both Prince Louis and Zara Tindall’s youngest daughter Lena are absent, while Princess Charlotte – who looks around one – sits on the Queen's lap. No doubt there will soon be a new photograph taking pride of place, featuring baby Archie Harrison, too.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The same shot was later found to be on display at the Duke and Duchess' former home at Kensington Palace! The loved-up photo has sweetly been housed in a frame that bears the couple's 'M and H' logo, also used on their Instagram account.

SEE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's temporary LA home owned by Tyler Perry

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton

In 2016, royal fans were given a glimpse into the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace. The couple have a collection of antique furniture and art pieces which are thought to have been passed down through the family.

Photo: © Getty Images
We even got a look at where Prince George liked to play! The beautiful rocking horse was a sweet gift from Barack and Michelle Obama, who were visiting at the time. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

This gorgeous 1985 photo of Diana with a three-year-old William shows that she added plenty of personal touches to her sons' playroom - note the artwork on the back of the door! There also appears to be traditional hats on the walls, perhaps from royal tours abroad.

Photo: © PA
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

The Dutch royal family moved into the newly-renovated Huis ten Bosch Palace in July 2019 - and have plenty of special family photographs on display.

Photo: © PA
Sweetly, they even have portraits of the Queen and Prince Philip on display! The framed photographs feature the signatures of His Royal Highness and Her Majesty.

Photo: © PA
Prince Charles and Camilla

In their Clarence House home, Charles and Camilla have paid their own tribute to the Queen by proudly displaying a beautiful portrait of hers on the wall in the Morning Room. Here, it can be seen in the background of Prince Louis' official christening photograph.

Photo: © Facebook
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco

Fans are treated to a glimpse inside Albert and Charlene's home every winter, when the couple release their Christmas card. This one was even more sentimental, as the couple posed - with their adorable twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella - in front of a painting of Albert's late mother Grace Kelly.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

