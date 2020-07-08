Matthew Perry slashes £6million off price of his breathtaking LA penthouse – see inside

Could we BE any more in love with Matthew Perry's penthouse?! The Friends actor bought this amazing Los Angeles home in 2017 and listed it for sale just two years later, but has now been forced to significantly slash the asking price after it failed to find a buyer.
Matthew bought the modern apartment for $20million (around £15million) in the summer of 2017, and hoped to sell it for £28.8million ($35million). However, after nearly a year on the market, he has now reduced the asking price to £21.5million ($27million) in a bid to help it sell.
The spacious full-floor penthouse spans 9,318 square feet with four bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with panoramic views that stretch all the way from Downtown LA and Santa Monica across to the Pacific Ocean.
The actor's home is located within 'The Century' building in Century City, Los Angeles, which has even more impressive amenities for the actor to take advantage of. As well as having 24-hour security, a valet, doorman and concierge, the building has four acres of private gardens, a 75-foot lap pool, a gym and spa. Residents can also socialise in the communal screening room and bar lounges.
Matthew has made several investments in real estate over the past few years and has also owned a £9.2million home on Malibu beach along with a £10million Hollywood Hills estate. Click through the gallery to tour his incredible penthouse…
Photo: Trulia