Katherine Jenkins' house looks fit for royalty – take a look inside

Katherine lives with her husband Andrew Levitas and their children Aaliyah and Xander

Chloe Best
Katherine Jenkins has been treating fans to performances live from her home throughout the coronavirus lockdown, and it could easily be mistaken for a royal residence. The opera singer lives in London with her husband Andrew Levitas and their children Aaliyah and Xander, and her photos and videos have offered a rare look inside their beautiful home.

One room, where Katherine has been dressing up for her weekly performances, features opulent décor with high ceilings and polished flooring with an antique rug at the centre. The 40-year-old has a black piano ready for her performances, while a cushioned black leather bench sits in front of an open fireplace.

A huge arched mirror with a gold frame hangs on the wall behind the mirror, and Katherine also has a painting with a gilded frame on display at the back of the room. Keep reading to see more of her family home…

Katherine shared another look in the luxurious room when she celebrated her 40th birthday, showing how the entire top of the piano had been covered with birthday cards. The room has a cream and gold colour scheme, and leads through to another reception room with another painting and elegant lights hanging on the walls.

RELATED: Home Sweet Home with Katherine Jenkins

Another living room seating area has white wooden panelling on the walls, and a purple and green tartan armchair, where Katherine sat to record a video. A circular wooden side table has been topped with a jug of daffodils and pewter rabbit ornament.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2017, Katherine said her kitchen is her favourite room in the house – and we can see why! The mum-of-two sat at a breakfast bar with black worktops in this photo, with open shelving displaying books and ornaments behind her, and windows looking out to the garden.

MORE: Katherine Jenkins talks homeschooling, the Queen and Dame Vera Lynn

Katherine performed on her front doorstep during the coronavirus lockdown, showing her huge double front doors which are painted black to contrast with the cream painted house.

The family can enjoy al fresco dinners at their large wooden dining table on the patio, which has a lazy Susan at the centre for sharing dishes, and a parasol to offer them shade.

Katherine shared a live performance from her garden at the beginning of July, showcasing her expansive lawn that is surrounded by hedges, and has border areas filled with plants and shrubs.

