Katherine Jenkins' house looks fit for royalty – take a look inside

Katherine Jenkins has been treating fans to performances live from her home throughout the coronavirus lockdown, and it could easily be mistaken for a royal residence. The opera singer lives in London with her husband Andrew Levitas and their children Aaliyah and Xander, and her photos and videos have offered a rare look inside their beautiful home.
One room, where Katherine has been dressing up for her weekly performances, features opulent décor with high ceilings and polished flooring with an antique rug at the centre. The 40-year-old has a black piano ready for her performances, while a cushioned black leather bench sits in front of an open fireplace.
A huge arched mirror with a gold frame hangs on the wall behind the mirror, and Katherine also has a painting with a gilded frame on display at the back of the room. Keep reading to see more of her family home…