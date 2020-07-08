Inside Marvin and Rochelle Humes' stunning Essex family home

It's safe to say that life is good for Rochelle and Marvin Humes! Not only do they have their own primetime Saturday night BBC show, The Hit List, but they are also happily settled in a luxurious mansion in Essex with their two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina, and have a baby son on the way.
The couple often share glimpses inside their home on social media, and have been doing so even more frequently during the coronavirus lockdown. We've seen Rochelle’s amazing walk-in wardrobe and dressing room, their stylish bedroom, enviable kitchen and even a beautiful indoor gym. Even their children's playroom is beautiful! Take a look around Rochelle and Marvin's stunning home...