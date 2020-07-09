﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Inside The One Show's Kym Marsh's incredible family home

The TV star often shares a look inside the property on social media

Inside The One Show's Kym Marsh's incredible family home
You're reading

Inside The One Show's Kym Marsh's incredible family home

1/9
Next

Amanda Holden shares first photo of 'perfect home' after moving in
Chloe Best
Kym Marsh Pride of Britain
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

The One Show host and former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh moved into a new home close to Warrington, Cheshire, with her boyfriend Scott Ratcliff, and children David, Emilie and Polly at the end of 2018.

MORE: Inside The One Show's Alex Jones' stunning London garden

Kym has shared several glimpses inside her five-bedroom property on Instagram, showing the modern décor and heartbreaking tributes to her son Archie, who was stillborn in February 2009. Scroll through the gallery to take a peek inside Kym's home…

kym marsh the one show home birthday a
2/9

When Kym celebrated her birthday during the lockdown period amid the coronavirus pandemic, her family went all out to help her celebrate. She shared a photo of how they had decorated the living room, and revealed that it has wooden floors and grey walls, with a traditional log fireplace and a glass coffee table made with a body of pebbles.

SEE: Inside 44 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms

kym marsh the one show living rooma
3/9

Another photo of Kym in her living room revealed a selection of white shelves in one corner, and a minimalist grey sofa. There are wooden floors, and a grey rug in the middle of the room.

kym marsh the one show bedroom home a
4/9

The One Show host Kym unveiled her bedroom after her new bed was delivered. It has a grey button-back frame, and Kym has dressed it with metallic silver velvet throws and cushions. 

Kym Marsh house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

The Hear'Say star shared this photo of her eldest children David and Emilie standing in the kitchen on the day they moved in. With unpacking still to do, the group appeared to opt for a takeaway while standing around the large island unit, showing a glimpse at the white cabinets, dark worktops and grey walls behind them.

MORE: Kym Marsh announces shock decision to quit Coronation Street

Kym Marsh house living room
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

Kym also shared a video showing one of her friends helping to unpack, giving a peek at her new living room, which is also decorated in a muted colour scheme, and has a large bay window at the front. A studio style tripod lamp is among the accessories Kym has in her home, along with a decorative quote sign that had been placed on the windowsill.

Kym Marsh house living room
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

"Coming along nicely," Kym captioned the video, which showed how she had styled one section of the room by placing ornaments and candleholders on the fireplace, along with another lamp and candles next to family photos on a coffee table.

GALLERY: Take a look inside EastEnders stars' homes

Kym Marsh house tribute son Archie
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

Kym has kept a special tribute to her son Archie, who was stillborn in 2019, including prints of his hands and footprints, and a framed card with his initial A on it.

Kym Marsh house candles
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

The actress has a similar frame with her own initial on it, which she has put on display alongside an organic candle. "This smells absolutely amazing, it definitely makes me feel happy!" she captioned the photo.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...