Inside GMB host Kate Garraway's house and garden sanctuary in north London

The Good Morning Britain host lives in north London with her family

Inside GMB host Kate Garraway's house and garden sanctuary in north London
Inside GMB host Kate Garraway's house and garden sanctuary in north London

Kate Garraway made her much-anticipated return to Good Morning Britain on Monday after spending the past few months at home with her children amid her husband Derek Draper's coronavirus battle. The 52-year-old invited HELLO! for an exclusive look at the garden of her north London home, as she revealed it had become a sanctuary for herself and her children while Derek is in hospital.

The family have been planting fruit and vegetables together, including a strawberry plant next to Derek's favourite chair. Gardening together has also provided them with the opportunity to discuss their feelings as well as serve as a distraction from their worries while Derek remains in intensive care.

Kate, meanwhile, has previously shared several glimpses inside the property on Instagram – admitting she is prone to clutter! But her house is also full of stylish touches and accessories, including parquet flooring, colourful artwork and Diptyque candles. Keep reading to see more…

Kate told HELLO! the garden was one of the selling points of the property for them, explaining: "We bought this house because of the garden. I love gardening and Derek likes being in the garden and giving instructions. When we first moved in, it was covered in brambles, but there were also these yellow irises he adores."

"When you wake up to a full blown nerf battle…" Kate captioned this photo, which showed how her entire staircase and halls had been taken over by her children's game, with pillows and a duvet piled up on the stairs which are painted white and are covered with a grey striped carpet runner.

An Instagram photo previously shared by Kate shared a look inside her bedroom, which features a teal-coloured statement wall and wooden bed frame. A gold-framed artwork hangs above the bed, while Kate was presented with a tray topped with a vase of flowers and Diptyque candle as she was treated to a relaxing Mother's Day breakfast in bed. 

The Good Morning Britain presenter stunned her fans when she shared a look at the mess she had created in her bedroom one day, with an array of clothes and beauty products strewn all over the floor.

In September, the GMB host shared a picture of some gorgeous flowers, bought for her by her husband. The picture also showed a glossy white kitchen table and an arty picture of son, William, on the wall. Cute!

In the summer, Kate posted this picture of her two children, Darcey and Billy (as they affectionately call him) on his tenth birthday. The picture shows the youngsters in their spacious and picturesque garden complete with a trampoline in the corner, and a birthday banner for Billy.

Kate borrowed her children's hot water bottles on the coldest night of the winter, and shared a photo of the cosy toys lined up on her bed, writing: "Coldest night of the year - good excuse to steal the kid's cuddly hot water bottles."

The 52-year-old got into the festive spirit by trimming her huge Christmas tree with baubles and ornaments in a red, gold and green colour scheme – and donned a Christmas jumper to match.

Kate and her children made banners especially to support the England football team during the 2018 World Cup, and shared a peek at their designs laid out across the fluffy grey rug that sits on wooden flooring in the living room.

The mum-of-two shared a look inside her kitchen when she made pancakes for Shrove Tuesday, showing her white worktops lined with baking equipment, including a blue stand mixer.

Kate took the opportunity to cook a romantic Valentine's Day dinner for her husband, and created a romantic atmosphere in her dining room with a red heart-shaped light and a vase filled with red roses.

The hallway of Kate's home has wooden parquet flooring and a striped carpet running up the stairs. Ahead of Christmas they trimmed the stairs with a garland, and two pug ornaments were given Santa hats.

Kate showed the disarray in her living room after having a play day with her children during the school holidays. "Serious #nerf battles this afternoon - not sure who won - but house tidiness definitely lost...#schoolholidays #memories #whendoestermstartagain?!" she captioned the photo.

