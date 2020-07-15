﻿
7 Photos | Homes

Inside Good Morning Britain host Alex Beresford's house

The Good Morning Britain host's wife and son moved out before lockdown

Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
Alex Beresford has been sharing regular glimpses inside his house throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as he continued to host the weather live on Good Morning Britain from his living room. The meteorologist is currently living alone in the family home after his wife Natalia and son Cruz moved out just two weeks before the lockdown, following their decision to separate. And while he admitted to feeling lonely, it appears he has since had plenty of visits from his son to cheer him up.

Photos shared by Alex on Instagram have offered a peek inside the house and garden, as well as the home gym he has set up in his garage. Alex has put mats down on the floor and has a weights rack and bench, with a selection of kettlebells lined up against the wall.

2-Alex-Beresford-living-room
Photo: © Rex
Alex shared a glimpse inside his living room during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. The room has cream walls and black leather sofas, with a striking painting hanging on the wall overhead and mustard velvet cushions to add a pop of colour.

3-Alex-Beresford-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
A muted colour palette can be seen throughout the house, including the hallway, which has pale grey walls and a gallery wall featuring black-and-white framed prints.

4-Alex-Beresford-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen has also been painted grey, with white cabinets and glossy black worktops. An oversized clock hangs on the wall in the background.

5-Alex-Beresford-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Alex's bedroom also has cream walls with grey wooden flooring topped with a light rug at the end of the bed. The bed appears to have a velvet frame, with a grey-and-white patterned bedcover, and a full-length mirror hanging on the wall to one side.

6-Alex-Beresford-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
We got a glimpse inside another bedroom before Alex went on a night out. Like in the rest of the house, it has cream walls, with grey carpets and a floor-to-ceiling window with a pink knitted stool positioned in front, alongside a wooden chest of drawers.

7-Alex-Beresford-garden
Photo: © Instagram
As well as being one of Alex's favourite spots to exercise, the garden also looks like the perfect setting to unwind, with two blue beanbags on the lawn, and a hanging chair next to the patio.

