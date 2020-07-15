﻿
Celebrity MasterChef star Jeff Brazier shares a peek inside his family home

Jeff has been busy decorating during the lockdown

Celebrity MasterChef star Jeff Brazier shares a peek inside his family home

Chloe Best
Jeff Brazier is currently showing off his culinary skills on Celebrity MasterChef, but it appears he has a flair for interior design, too. The dad-of-two has been busy decorating the family home he shares with his wife Kate and his sons Bobby and Freddie during the coronavirus lockdown, and the results are impressive to say the least.

The latest room to get the makeover treatment is Jeff and Kate's bedroom, which has a vibrant blue and mustard colour scheme. The couple have opted for a statement floral Graham and Brown wallpaper behind their bed, which features a mixture of blue and mustard cushions, and a complementing bedspread. The result is a room that looks like it could be in a boutique hotel! Keep reading to see more of Kate and Jeff's home…

Jeff gave fans a proper tour of the room in an Instagram video, showing the bedroom – which is on the top floor of his Essex home – in all its glory.

Meanwhile, Jeff's teenage sons Bobby and Freddie also have incredible bedrooms after they had an interior designer and professional decorators in to transform the rooms shortly before the lockdown. This room has a bold blue wall with wooden panelling, with wardrobes painted to match. Cream carpets and white bedding pare the vibrant colours back, but orange velvet cushions add a further colour pop.

In the corner of the room, meanwhile, there is another colourful addition in the form of an orange velvet armchair, while a pair of leather vintage trunks offer further storage space.

The third bedroom may not be as colourful as the others, but it is equally stylish. A grey upholstered double bed sits in the middle of the room, with a wooden dressing table and bedside table on either side. In keeping with the muted colour palette, grey and sage green cushions and a grey textured bedspread adorn the bed, and a copper lamp sits alongside.

We got a peek inside the kitchen when Jeff did some cooking at Christmas. The modern space features grey sleek cabinets and integrated appliances, and an island unit at the centre.

The dining area, meanwhile, has cream walls and a large window with white shutter blinds. The family can enjoy meals together at their wooden dining table, which has black metal legs and bench seating on either side.

Jeff took his workouts into the garden during the lockdown, and his photos showed how the couple's outdoor space has a large patio with potted plants, where he set up a squat rack, bench and mat.

